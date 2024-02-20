Briton John cops Forbes Burnham Memorial Meet title

– United We Stand rider breaks personal record in impressive victory

Kaieteur Sports – The Burnham Foundation, in collaboration with the Flying Stars Cycle Club, successfully concluded the Annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Cycle Meet on Carifesta Avenue. The senior cyclist, Briton John, showcased another exceptional performance, completing the challenging route in one hour, four minutes, and fifty-six seconds (1:4:56s), marking a remarkable improvement of 7 minutes and 40 seconds from his previous time.

The race commenced at 2:00pm on Carifesta Avenue, following a route along the East Coast roadways to Belfield before returning to finish back on Carifesta Avenue. Cyclists participated in various categories, including Elite, Juniors, Veterans 40+, and Veterans 50+.

In the Elite category, Briton John of United We Stand rider secured victory with a time of 1 hour, 4 minutes, and 56 seconds, clinching the coveted first-place spot for the second consecutive year. Curtis Dey of KFC Evolution delivered a standout performance, securing the second-place with a time of 1 hour, 6 minutes, and 24 seconds. Robin Persaud, Mario Washington, and Aaron Newton claimed the third, fourth, and fifth places respectively.

Over in the Juniors division, youth cycling sensation Alexander Leung asserted his dominance, claiming the coveted first place. Aaron Newton secured the second-place position, closely followed by Daniel Jaing in third.

In the Veterans Over-40 division, Robin Persaud and Ralph Williams secured the respective first and second-place spots. In the Veterans Over-50 category, Ian Jackson and Raymond Newton claimed the top two positions, securing the first and second place, respectively.

The Four-Prime winners, Christopher Griffith, Roy Mangru, Briton John, and Curtis Dey, added to the overall excitement of the event.

The Annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Cycle Meet, organised by the Burnham Foundation and the Flying Stars Cycle Club, serves as a tribute to Guyana’s former President, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham. Burnham, a prominent figure in Guyanese politics, was the leader of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana from 1964 until his passing in 1985. The event pays homage to his legacy as a strong political figure and his contributions to the nation.