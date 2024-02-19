President Ali, PM leads National Cleanup campaign

Latest update February 19th, 2024 12:48 AM
Feb 19, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s first National Clean Up Campaign for 2024 commenced early Saturday morning with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips setting an example at Houston and Agricola, East Bank Demerara.
Members of the disciplined services, private sector, volunteers, as well as the head of state were seen removing litter and waste from public spaces, making them cleaner and safer for everyone.
President Ali and Prime Minister Phillips were seen repainting the medians to beautify the surroundings alongside the other participants. Also leading by example was the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, who expressed concerns about the encumbrances and derelict vehicles that are currently occupying the public road in Houston.
“In the case of an emergency, those shoulders were made to be bypasses, ambulances to pass, people can get out of traffic. We have to move them,” the minister stated. He went on to say that while the government is taking steps to beautify and maintain a healthy environment, it is delinquent persons who are stalling this from becoming a reality.
“We have those who have adopted and are taking pride and they’re doing very, very well, volunteering and keeping their own surroundings clean and you have those that just don’t care and we can’t be stopped by those who don’t care, we got to work with them” he firmly noted. Other officials participating in the exercise included the Commissioner of Police (Ag) Clifton Hicken, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Calvin Brutus, and Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Ravindradat Budhram. The overall aim of the initiative is to promote cleanliness in the community by removing litter and debris from public spaces to bring about a change in the public’s behaviour. Clean-up exercises were conducted in all ten administrative regions across Guyana. (DPI)
