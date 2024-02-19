PMTC make clean sweep of Anil Lalsa & Sons Constriction Volleyball Tourney

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports – The Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC) Volleyball club, which is made up of former apprentices of the Training Centre, defeated Castrol Strikers to win Guyana Volleyball Association (GVA) Inter-club Volleyball Competition.

They made a clean sweep of the tournament that was hosted Sunday last at the National Gymnasium.

The competition is played in memory of Parsram Sukra and was sponsored by Anil Lalsa and Sons Construction.

Four teams participated in the competition, namely PMTC and Rollers from Berbice, Castrol Strikers and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The teams were first involved in a round-robin playoff with PMTC and Castrol Strikers coming out on top to advance to the finals.

In the ensuing encounter, PMTC dominated proceedings to win 2 sets to 0; the scores being 25- 12, 25- 20.

The presentation ceremony followed immediately after with PMTC receiving the first place trophy and fifty thousand dollars ($50,000) for the win.

Castrol Strikers had to settle for the Runners up trophy and thirty thousand dollars.

The PMTC dominance continued as they made a clean sweep of the individual awards.

Devendra Latchman was awarded the MVP trophy, Levi Nedd (jnr) walked away with the Best setter trophy, Montel Denny got the award as the best Libero while Ronaldo Bobb copped the trophy for the Best attacker on show.

Representative of the deceased, Roopnarine Sukhra made the presentations on behalf of Mr. Anil Lalsa and Sons Construction. He thanked the teams for participating and putting on a good show. He in turn was lauded for his sponsorship of the volleyball tournament.