Man dies after car slams into concrete bridge

Kaieteur News – An accident early on Sunday morning on the Corentyne Public Road has claimed the life of 28-year-old Lakchan Premkumar of Grant 1805 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.
Around 05:25hrs on the Sunday Premkumar was driving his car PAD 3732 along the Kilcoy Chesney Public Road, Corentyne when the accident occurred. According to reports he was driving at a fast rate proceeding west along the southern drive lane of Kilcoy-Chesney Public Road when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and ended up on the northern side where he slammed into a concrete bridge.
He was subsequently flung out of his motorcar and into a drain where he sustained injuries about his body. Police picked up the injured man and took him to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The man’s body is presently lying at Ramoo’s Funeral Home.
