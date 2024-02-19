70% of students not attending school since teachers’ strike

– GTU to ramp up industrial action to this week

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU), Mark Lyte on Sunday disclosed that less than 30% of students went to school during the two weeks of the nationwide teachers’ strike.

During a live Facebook session, Lyte also disclosed that the industrial action will continue until the Government of Guyana (GoG) agrees to meet with the union to discuss improved welfare packages for some 14,000 teachers. “This strike has gone on for too long, the government has to be the big person in the room, they have to demonstrate maturity, and they have to demonstrate the ability to govern by bringing this standoff to an end,” Lyte said. He said after 10 days of strike less than 30 percent of the students showed up for school. During the first week of the industrial action, this publication had reported the many empty classrooms across the country. “No government that cares…how can a caring government sit back and allow 70% of the learners not to be engaged by their teachers because they have taken an arrogant position,” Lyte stated.

He noted that while the government has taken a position to wait out the strike instead of engaging with the Union, the GTU’s statistics has shown that below 30% of the learners are going to school. He noted too that it has also not been business as usual in the classrooms for the learners who attend school. He lamented that one day of learning loss has significant impact on students. In a message to the government, Lyte said, “Swallow your pride, we didn’t bring this upon ourselves you pushed us to where we are…” “We move into day 11, we ain’t backing down,” Lyte added.

Moreover, Lyte read a letter that was sent to the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, by David Edwards the General Secretary of Education International (EI), an international body based in Belgium, that represents more than 32 million teachers and education support personnel in 178 countries and territories.

According to Lyte, the international body, of the GTU is a member, wrote to the minister requesting that her ministry meets with the Union to engage in collective bargaining. “So, Education International is calling on the minister of education to act in line with the international labour organisation convention to which Guyana is a signatory to the convention,” the GTU President said.

He added that the body said that it is hopeful that there is a resolution for open dialogue with the ministry and the Union. Lyte stated too that EI noted in the letter that it is ready to assist. “We have been monitoring the recent developments between the GTU and the ministry of education and labour in Guyana…it has come to our attention that the GTU despite repeated efforts have faced challenges in initiating negations with the relevant authorities regarding salary increases and non-salary benefits for teachers,” Lyte continued quoting the letter.

Additionally, in a letter on behalf of the Union Lyte said that the GTU is extremely proud and expressed deep pride in the unwavering determination of the educators amidst attempts by the government to instill fear over the last two weeks of strike action.

He highlighted that at the end of the two weeks of the industrial action the government has still not reached out to the Union. “We have put to rest the narratives that our cause is illegal, political, and racial. Nothing stopped us from raising our voices in unity. The message has been clearly sent that the present era of educators will not bow to any power,” Lyte said.

Lyte highlighted that the strike is neither illegal, nor political but rather a unified stand for better conditions for educators across the nation.

As the strike enters its third week, GTU anticipates facing additional challenges but remains resolute in their pursuit of a fairer package for educators. Despite some dissent within the teaching population, Lyte urged unity and encouraged open dialogue regarding the way forward. However, the Union’s stance remains firm as the Union prepares to continue the strike into the coming week.

The President concluded his message with words of encouragement, urging educators to rest and recharge over the weekend, ready to resume the strike on Monday. “The Union’s position is that we press forward in week three. This means Monday we are outside again since the strike rolls on into the third week,” Lyte said.