Govt. retenders for another Black Bush Polder pump station

…estimated to cost $799 million

Kaieteur News – After the contract for a pump station to irrigate the Black Bush Polder Frontlands in Region Six was terminated last year, the government through the Ministry of Agriculture is now seeking another contractor to construct a pump station there.

This is according to an advertisement from the ministry which was published in Kaieteur News Sunday’s edition. The ministry in its tender stated that the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) would be the executing agency for the project and that the construction of the pump station is estimated to cost $799,729,350.

As previously reported, the Agriculture Ministry back in October 2021 had inked a $978.7 million with contractor Yunaz Civil and Building Construction to build a station at the Black Bush Polder Front Lands which was expected to be completed in early 2023.

However, the project had passed its deadline and the slothfulness of the works were raised by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Ganesh Mahipaul in October last year, who had voiced concerns over the projects among others.

Following the concerns raised by the Opposition MP, the ministry in a letter addressing the issue had announced that the project was terminated by NDIA in September 2023, for poor quality and performance of works being executed.

Meanwhile, besides tendering for Black Bush Polder pump station, NDIA also is seeking a contractor to carry out rehabilitative works at the Anna Regina pump station in Region Two. These works are expected to cost taxpayers $199,292,535. Part of its trillion-dollar budget this year, Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had announced that the government have allotted some $72.3 billion to upgrade and maintain the national drainage and irrigation network in 2024.

“We will also be investing heavily in our pump stations. In 2024, Government will continue works on pump stations at A-Line sluice, Belle Vue, Canal No. 1, Charity, Cottage, Cozier, Jimbo Grove, Letter Kenny, and Meten-Meer-Zorg, and we will also invest in pump stations at Chesney, Farm, Grove South, and Little Diamond,” he had mentioned.