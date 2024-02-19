‘Govt lacks will to sit down and treat people with dignity’

– former President Granger says

Kaieteur News – During a recent discussion shared on Facebook, former President David Granger, commenting on the nationwide teachers strike, underscored that public servants as well as teachers need more than a 6.5% salary increase.

Over the past two weeks, teachers across the country have been protesting that they cannot afford to live a decent life on a mere 6.5% increase to their salaries, especially in light of the increase in cost-of-living. In response, President Irfaan Ali has called on teachers to be fair and “have a conscience,” urging them to reflect on the myriad of efforts his government has employed to make their work simpler. While the strike enters a third week, the Government has still not met with the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) to have discussions aimed at putting an end to the industrial action.

It was during a discussion with Mark A. Benschop when the former head-of-state said, “It is not a question of, you know, not having enough money. It’s (you) not having the will to sit down and treat people with dignity.”

Granger stated, “Why can’t the government sit down and speak to the elected legal representatives of those major bodies, the GPSU (Guyana Public Service Union) particularly, and the GTU. That is the problem.” The former president said that there is no point in the government targeting individuals, particularly on the audited accounts of the GTU. “That is not relevant. There are sincere problems in the teaching service,” he noted. To this end, Granger underscored that over 80% of the teaching population are women, many of whom are mothers with children who are school age. He alluded that the government is out of touch with reality; as such he suggested that government officials should go into the various villages and see what it is like.

Speaking about the hinterland locations, and his experience, Granger stated that the living condition of teachers, nurses and even police officers is appalling. He stated that if government officials experience what public servants go through they would say, “Oh, we can’t have policemen living like this. We can’t have civil servants living like this. We can’t have teachers and nurses living like this. But I think the government is removed from reality and it’s not a question of 6.5 (percent) is important, I agree that they need more but at the same time people need to be treated with respect.”

Granger said what he has seen over the past two weeks, shows that the government has little inclination to respect the teaching profession. “It’s a real tragedy. It’s a governmental tragedy, you know, in 2024…” he added.

He underscored that some teachers have to go into their own pockets to ensure that students get the learning and teaching materials needed. The former president continued, “So, if they don’t get enough from the ministry or from the government or from the region, teachers care so much about their students that they go into their pockets. That is one of the reasons why the teachers must be more comfortable.”