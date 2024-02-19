Latest update February 19th, 2024 12:28 AM

Draughts Association holds 12th Biennial General Meeting

Feb 19, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur News – The 12th Biennial General Meeting of the National Draughts Association was held on Friday 16th, February 2024 in the Boardroom of Transport sports Club. Chairman of the proceedings was Mr. Jiaram.

From right: Mr. Jiaram, Paul D'Anjou and Steve Bacchus. On left are Dr. Ivor English, Charles Hetemeyer and Ballieram Ramdeen.

Mr. Jiaram was unanimously elected as President, while Mr. Paul D’Anjou is the Vice President. Mr. D’Anjou is also holding the post as Secretary. Mr. Charles Hetemeyer retained the position as Finance Secretary. Attorney at Law Mr. Elias Gentle was retained as legal advisor. Coordinators for Region 4 are Mark Brathwaite and Steve Bacchus, while Floyd Cumberbatch was re-elected for Linden.

Other members are Ballieram Ramdeen and Wayne Forde. Marilyn Ali and Reywattie Jiaram are retained for housekeeping events. Discussions were also held on the invitation of Panam Draughts to be held in Costa Rica starting in April 2024.

The second part of the meeting was the launching of the newly formed Draughts Club. This Club formed by Dr. Ivor English PhD A.A who is also the President of Transport Sports Club. Mr. Jiaram outlined the procedures of the Club and its expectation since it falls under the preview of the National Draughts Association.

Interested persons who would like to play the game can contact Dr. English at Transport Sports Club after working hours or call Jiaram on 614-6671.

