Campbelle to lead star-studded Women’s team

Latest update February 19th, 2024 12:28 AM
Feb 19, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Senior all-rounder Shemaine Campbelle was named Captain of the Guyana’s Women Super50 and T20 teams, ahead of the upcoming CWI Regional tournament.
Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Selectors announced the full 14-woman squad over the weekend, including reserves and coaching staff.
Campbelle will have a number of weapons at her disposal, including a number of current West Indies players. The likes of openers Mandy Mangru and Realeanna Grimmond, spinners Ashmini Munisar, Plaffiana Millington, Kaycia Schultz and others will play a huge role in the team’s progression.
Windies seamer Cherry-Ann Fraser, along with recent stars in the Inter-county like Trisha Hardat, Cyanna Retimiah, Sheneta Grimmond will add to the experience and form of both teams.
Guyana Women’s team – Mandy Mangru, Realeanna Grimmond, Naomi Barkoye, Shemaine Campbell (Captain) , Ashmini Munisar, Sheneta Grimmond, Plaffiana Millington, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser (Vice-Captain), Kaycia Schultz, Niya Latchman, Trisha Hardat, Yonette Welcome, Cyanna Retimiah
Standbys – Letisha Jordan, Melanie Dover, Crystal Durant, Roshanna Harper, Tilleya Maramootoo, Nikesha Narine, Luerene Williams, Nidia Andrew
Manager: Treymane Smartt
Head Coach: Clive Grimmond
Physiotherapist: Natisha Mokutnauth
