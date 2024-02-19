Latest update February 19th, 2024 12:28 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Campbelle to lead star-studded Women’s team

Feb 19, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Senior all-rounder Shemaine Campbelle was named Captain of the Guyana’s Women Super50 and T20 teams, ahead of the upcoming CWI Regional tournament.

Shemaine Campbell

Shemaine Campbelle

Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Selectors announced the full 14-woman squad over the weekend, including reserves and coaching staff.

Campbelle will have a number of weapons at her disposal, including a number of current West Indies players. The likes of openers Mandy Mangru and Realeanna Grimmond, spinners Ashmini Munisar, Plaffiana Millington, Kaycia Schultz and others will play a huge role in the team’s progression.

Windies seamer Cherry-Ann Fraser, along with recent stars in the Inter-county like Trisha Hardat, Cyanna Retimiah, Sheneta Grimmond will add to the experience and form of both teams.

Guyana Women’s team – Mandy Mangru, Realeanna Grimmond, Naomi Barkoye, Shemaine Campbell (Captain) , Ashmini Munisar, Sheneta Grimmond, Plaffiana Millington, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser (Vice-Captain), Kaycia Schultz, Niya Latchman, Trisha Hardat, Yonette Welcome, Cyanna Retimiah

Standbys – Letisha Jordan, Melanie Dover, Crystal Durant, Roshanna Harper, Tilleya Maramootoo, Nikesha Narine, Luerene Williams, Nidia Andrew

Manager: Treymane Smartt

Head Coach: Clive Grimmond

Physiotherapist: Natisha Mokutnauth

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

PMTC make clean sweep of Anil Lalsa & Sons Constriction Volleyball Tourney

PMTC make clean sweep of Anil Lalsa & Sons Constriction...

Feb 19, 2024

By Samuel Whyte Kaieteur Sports – The Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC) Volleyball club, which is made up of former apprentices of the Training Centre, defeated Castrol Strikers to win Guyana...
Read More
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Caribbean Venue Ticket Packages on sale

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Caribbean Venue...

Feb 19, 2024

Why it should not matter if Shamar Joseph plays for West Indies or T20 Leagues more going forward?

Why it should not matter if Shamar Joseph plays...

Feb 19, 2024

West Indies O60s record handsome victory in their warmup encounter vs Rest of the World

West Indies O60s record handsome victory in their...

Feb 19, 2024

GBA set for historic overseas participation in 2024

GBA set for historic overseas participation in...

Feb 19, 2024

Flying Ace Cycle Club to host Mashramani Cycle Road race in Berbice

Flying Ace Cycle Club to host Mashramani Cycle...

Feb 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The lateral thinker

    Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – Jagdeo turned up at his last Press Conference with a spreadsheet which shows projected... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]