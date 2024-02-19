$23M to rewire Whim Magistrate’s Court

Kaieteur News – The Supreme Court of Judicature is preparing to spend approximately $23.8 million to carryout rewiring works at the Whim Magistrate’s Court in Region Six.

This was disclosed at the recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office which revealed that nine companies have applied for the job. Notably too, at the reading of bids, the Health Ministry has tendered for company for the supply and delivery of boat and engine and water ambulance.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Supreme Court of Judicature

Rewiring of Whim Magistrate’s Court.

Supply and installation of one 344 KVA diesel generator with automatic

changeover switch at New Amsterdam High Court judges quarter, Berbice.

Ministry of Health

Provision of sanitact service for 2024.

Procurement of collection/ disposal garbage service for 2024.

Supply and delivery of boat and engine and water ambulance.

Supply and delivery of Forklift.

Supply and delivery of condoms and lubricants for Lots 1 to 3.