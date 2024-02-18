Latest update February 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

West Dem Secondary school student cops Guyana, China Friendship youth leadership prize for Region Three

Feb 18, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Malik Farley 15, a student of the West Demerara Secondary School is the new winner of the Guyana, China Friendship Youth Leadership prize for Region Three.

 From Left: West Demerara Secondary School Principal, Harrinarine, students Malik Farley and Ranveer Narine along with their teacher, Ms Natasha Greene.

Farley was selected for the top prize after competing against eight other participating secondary schools in the Region.  Mr. Harrinarine, the principal of the West Demerara Secondary School, lauded the student’s performance and triumph in the programme. He noted that this is the third year that West Demerara Secondary has participated in the competition but this is the first time that the school won the first prize. “I wish to congratulate Mr. Farley and his teacher Ms Natasha Greene who coached him through the competition, as well as his [other] teachers, his parents, community, and school as a whole on a job well done, ”Harrinarine stated.

He added, “We would also like to thank the Chinese Embassy for their support to schools in Guyana which will help foster better relations between Guyana and China.” The Headteacher explained that the competition has different levels and components of which relate to the project in keeping the theme of 170 years of Chinese contribution to Guyanese society.  “As part of the competition the student completed a community project where he did a book drive in his village of Bagotville [West Bank Demerara] to encourage reading in his community, he had to critique a piece of art, and he also did a fitness challenge at his school which I think overall,  he did excellently,”  Mr. Harrinarine added.

West Demerara Secondary student Ranveer Narine during his visit to China

The Principal noted that Farley’s accomplishment is just an addition to the school’s line of achievements. According to Harrinarine, the West Demerara Secondary School has been excelling both on the academic and social fronts. “This year, our school recorded a 97 percent pass rate for Mathematics and a 99 percent pass rate for English. The school is also the current champion of the JOF Haynes debating competition,” he said.

For his part, the student said that participating in the Guyana, China Friendship Youth Leadership was a unique experience that boasted his confidence and self-esteem. “The hardest part of the competition was the fitness challenge but it helped me to grow…,” Farley said as he thanked his parents, teachers, and church for their input in his successful completion of the social projects.  In addition to a trophy, the 15-year-old is also the recipient of a cash prize. Kaieteur News understands this is not the first instance that the school benefited from a project sponsored by the Chinese government. Last year, another student Ranveer Narine visited Beijing, China for eight days as a student summer camp programme for school children hosted by the Chinese Government.

Narine told this publication that the experience was unique in that he was able to be immersed in Chinese culture for eight along with eleven of his peers from Guyana. The student was able to visit the infamous Great Wall of China as well as other popular sites in the province of China. He said that the experience was overall a good one.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

