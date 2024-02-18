Speeding Cop dies in smash-up

Latest update February 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 41-year-old, Police Lance Corporal, attached to La Grange Police Station, was on Saturday morning killed in an accident after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle, on the Public Road at Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead: Devaraj Dhandreaw

Dead is Devaraj Dhandreaw of Lot 1 Anna Catherina New Housing Scheme, WCD. Police reported that the accident occurred at about 09:25hrs involving a truck GAE 8523, owned by Pooran Brothers of Bella Dam, West Bank Demerara (WBD), and driven at the time, by a 35-year-old from Tuschen and the motorcycle CL 6178, owned and driven by Dhandreaw. Investigation disclosed that the truck was reportedly proceeding west along the southern side of the road, when the driver put on his indicator to turn right to Newland Lumber Yard. On doing so, the motorcyclist who was proceeding west on the road allegedly at a fast rate, collided with the left side rear portion of the truck.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries about his body. The motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious state, placed in the truck and escorted to Leonora Cottage Hospital where the body was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead. The body was taken to Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. A notice of intended prosecution was served on the truck driver, who is in custody assisting police with the ongoing investigation.

 

 

 

