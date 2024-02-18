Private Sector to discuss role in ending nationwide teachers’ strike

Kaieteur News – Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Komal Singh has said that the Commission will be meeting next week to discuss whether there is a role for the Commission, as a mediator, to bring an end to the nationwide strike by teachers.

“The Private Sector will be meeting this week to discuss that matter, and we are a body and so we have to make the decision as a collective as to what role we will play. At the moment I can’t state our position as until we are able t o meet,” the PSC Chairman told Kaieteur News.

The teachers strike has been ongoing for the past two weeks. Last Friday, the President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Mark Lyte said since the strike was initiated, there has been no movement by the Government to return to the negotiating table to discuss an increase in salaries for teachers

While he noted that the strike is impacting all sectors of the population, including the Private Sector, Lyte called on the PSC to intervene. “The Private Sector is vocal in a lot of areas. It is time the Chair of the Private Sector engage government to let good sense prevail, and to treat with this important matter,” he said.

The GTU has since said that the strike would continue indefinitely, hinting that other trade unions would join the industrial action in solidarity. “We have gotten the solidarity and the support from the other unions and they are going to show their solidarity in a tangible way as well so you may very well have other unions coming out, calling out their members and having a massive shutdown of the state,” Lyte said earlier in the week.

“Is that what this government wants so close to a next election? Is it that you want to anger the people that trusted you into office?,” he asked.

Last year, the government ignored repeated calls for collective bargaining and instead engaged a cross-section of teachers to hear their grievances and requests.