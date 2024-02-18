PANCAP turned 23 on Valentine’s Day

Kaieteur News – The Pan-Caribbean Partnership (PANCAP) against HIV and AIDS celebrated 23 years of service last Wednesday.

PANCAP was established by the CARICOM Heads of Government on February, 14 2001 in response to the spread of HIV, which threatened the development of the Region. It is a mechanism that provides a structured and unified approach to the Caribbean’s response to the HIV epidemic.

The regional body currently comprises of over 65 members and has been the umbrella for the provision of regional goods and services to various stakeholders, including People Living with HIV (PLHIV). Its membership includes CARICOM and other Member States from across the English, Dutch, and French-speaking Caribbean- regional organisations/institutions; regional civil society organisations; bilateral and multilateral agencies; and contributing donor partners of the Caribbean.

Over the years, PANCAP, has reportedly been hailed as an international best practice by The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

The Partnership, which has as its vision “An AIDS-Free Caribbean”, is guided by its framework document, the Caribbean Regional Strategic Framework on HIV and AIDS (CRSF) 2019-2025.

The fourth iteration of the CRSF 2019-2025 highlights policies and programmes to accelerate progress toward achieving the UNAIDS scientific 90-90-90 Targets to test, treat and defeat AIDS, to which the Region has committed.

These are aligned with strategies for reviving the momentum with prevention, refocusing resources towards differentiated, comprehensive combination prevention interventions, and rekindling the zeal for public education to drive new infections downwards in the general population.

The belief that ending AIDS can soon become a reality is motivating and inspirational for PANCAP.

According to PANCAP, observing 23 years in the fight against HIV and AIDS is a testimony of the unstinting commitment and support provided by its partners and stakeholders because together they can continue to take bold action towards ending AIDS in the region.

PANCAP says that looking towards the future, it expects the unflinching political commitment and leadership to end AIDS in the region, and the continued implementation of human rights-based approaches, to tackle the inequalities holding back progress, including harmful laws and policies, stigma and discrimination, and gender inequalities.

The organisation promises to continue supporting, engaging and enabling community leadership and a community-led response while advocating for sustainable funding with a sharp focus on protecting the HIV gains made in the region.