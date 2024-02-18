“My home is where the heart is”, an exhibition opens to the public

Kaieteur News – “My home is where the heart is” is an exhibition that opens to the public on February 23, 2024 and runs until March 1 by Former Prime Minister of Guyana, Hamilton Green and his family who have generously opened home and his private art collection to the viewing public.

The exhibition site is located at Plot D Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown and will feature the ‘who is who’ of Guyana’s renaissance art era. The featured artists include Ras Ita, Gary Thomas, Doris Rogers, Philbert Gajadhar, Colin Ward, Phillip Moore, Stanley Greaves, Dudley Charles, Roderick Bartrum, Winslow Craig, Stephanie Correia and Andre Sealy.

Art Enthusiasts may recognize some of the names from the 2023 ‘Reimagining Borders’ collaboration between Roots and Culture Gallery and The Rufaro Centre. This is a continuation and expansion of that series which recognize that period of renaissance but also those that came before that era.

To schedule a visit to the exhibition contact the gallery; [email protected]