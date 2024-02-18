Man, 21, granted bail for raping child under 16

A 21-year-old, resident of Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Friday charged allegedly raping a child.

He appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and was granted bail in the sum of $300,000. Orvin Samsair, also known as ‘Nicholas,’ was arrested on Monday last on allegations that he raped a child, under 16 years of age contrary to section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act, chapter 8:03. Samsair was not required to plea to the charge. He is scheduled to return to the court on March 28, 2024.