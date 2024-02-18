Man, 21, granted bail for raping child under 16

Latest update February 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 18, 2024 News
A 21-year-old, resident of Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Friday charged allegedly raping a child.
He appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and was granted bail in the sum of $300,000. Orvin Samsair, also known as ‘Nicholas,’ was arrested on Monday last on allegations that he raped a child, under 16 years of age contrary to section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act, chapter 8:03. Samsair was not required to plea to the charge. He is scheduled to return to the court on March 28, 2024.
Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.
Feb 18, 2024Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Fans wanting to take in all the action at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches at their favourite Caribbean match venue(s) can do so by purchasing...
Feb 18, 2024
Feb 18, 2024
Feb 18, 2024
Feb 18, 2024
Feb 18, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – Jagdeo turned up at his last Press Conference with a spreadsheet which shows projected... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In today’s complex global landscape, peace and prosperity face significant threats due to a blatant... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]