KMTC begins preparations for Phagwah Horse Race meet

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur News – The Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) located at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne Berbice has started preparations for their annual Phagwah Horse Race meet set for Sunday 17 March 2024, at the club’s entity.

A total of six races are carded for the day with a whopping $5M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs in what is expected to be a keenly contested day of racing.

The Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) undoubtedly has the best facilities among the horseracing tracks in Guyana and the organisers are putting everything in place to make sure it remains that way.

As preparation continues for the grand day of racing sponsors have already started to get on board. Metro Stationary and Office Supplies, MR Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall Guyana and Matriarch of the KMTC Mrs. Chan Kennard herself has already agreed to sponsorship for the day.

Metro has once again agreed to sponsor the feature event for C1 and Lower horses. That event will see the horses racing over one mile for a winning purse of $1M.

The other events listed are the H1 and Lower six furlongs race for a winning take of $500,000 and a trophy.

There is an event for J and K and lower runners will also compete over six furlongs for a winner’s haul of $300,000 and a trophy.

The arrangements in place for animals competing in the Three years old Guyana Bred animals over 7 furlongs for $350,000 and a trophy.

Mrs. Chan Kennard will be sponsoring the L class event over six furlongs which will see the winner taking home $200,000 and a trophy.

The final event is for L non-winners animals. They will have the opportunity to get on the winner board as they compete over 5 furlongs. The winning take is $200,000 and a trophy.

The outstanding jockeys, trainers and stable will all receive trophies and other accolades compliments of Businessman Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall Guyana fame.

The day’s event will be conducted using the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA) and these rules will be rigidly enforced.

Interested persons can make contact with Basil Bactowar 661-7815, Fazal Habibulla 657-7010, T Jagdeo 618-7278 or Isaac Dalloo 689-0629 for more information.

Bugle time is 12:30hrs.