GNBS TO PROMOTE ITS STANDARDS AND MEASUREMENT SERVICES AT ENERGY EXPO 2024

GNBS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) continues to be at the forefront in the delivery of a wide range of standards and measurement services to businesses across several sectors of our economy. Participation in this week’s Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo slated for the Guyana Marriott is a well anticipated opportunity for the GNBS to promote these services to a broad group of esteem participants.

The February 19-22 event is expected to attract hundreds of attendees, speakers, exhibitors and sponsors and it is usually regarded as one of our country’s signature events. The GNBS will once again participate as an exhibitor to share crucial information on standards and their benefits and to gain insights into the needs of current and prospective clients looking to tap into the transformative development of our country.

With its overall services as an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Agency and with its ISO 17025 Accredited Calibration Laboratory, the GNBS is focused on customer satisfaction and continual improvement. With the backing of conformance to these internationally recognised standards, throughout the four days of the expo, the GNBS team will be promoting its Calibration and Testing, Training and Technical Assistance and Standards Development services.

The reality today is that many of our local businesses require the calibration of their measuring instruments because they directly or indirectly operate and serve other businesses within the key sectors of our economy including oil and gas, health, mining, building and construction. The GNBS as the custodian of the National Measurement Standards, through its Industrial Metrology and Testing Department, offers traceable and efficient calibration services to businesses requiring these services.

Instruments which can be calibrated by the Bureau include balances, masses, measuring cylinders, liquid in glass and infrared thermometers, pressure gauges, micropipettes, torque wrenches, multimeters, micrometers, calipers, and digital multimeters.

During the Expo, the GNBS is the organisation to approach if there is need for training and technical assistance to implement the requirements of national and international standards or to develop a management system within your organisation.

The GNBS has a cadre of trained and professional staff capable of educating and assisting businesses looking to implement a Quality, Laboratory, OSH, or a Food Safety Management System. At our booth at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, the GNBS team will share on boarding details with you for us to commence support to your organisation or business.

Finally, with the growing awareness and demand for standards comes the growing need for these documents which provide specifications, requirements and guidelines for products, processes and services.

As the National Standards Body, the GNBS has a wide range of standards in various categories including Oil and Gas, Management Systems, Environment, Tourism and more. Additionally with its affiliation to renowned international standards bodies including SO, ASTM and API, the GNBS can help you get the standards you need. Just engage our team at the Expo for assistance or you can visit our Standards Portal (gnbsguy.com) to see what is available. For standards that are not available, we can initiate the standards development process to develop, adopt or adapt them as required.

Ensure that you visit the GNBS booth at the Energy Expo this week and have that conversation with any member of our team regarding all the GNBS offerings. The Team will do its best to provide the link you need to our standards and services.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064 – 66 or WhatsApp: 6924627 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org