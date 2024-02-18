Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Round-Up

Kaieteur News – Below are several court cases which were heard at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, between February 12, 2024, and February 16, 2024.

Monday

Twenty-year-old Akeem Ali, known as ‘Beef Stew’, a three-time convict, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Magistrate Rhondell Weever on Monday, where the robbery charge was read to him. He is accused of robbing Shawn Adams of his pedal cycle valued $30,000 and $70,000 in cash at Sussex Street, Albouystown, on January 13, 2024. The court case was dismissed, due to Ali compensating Adams of the items stolen.

Rackesh Arjune, 36, was sentenced to three months imprisonment, after he appeared at the city court, before Magistrate Weever, and pleaded guilty to the simple larceny charge that stated, he stole a solar light valued $18,000, from Merundoi Incorporated on January 19, 2024.

Wednesday

On Tuesday, Mohamed Esuph, who appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, was placed on $75,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty, to the charge of attempting to bribe a police officer. The charge stated that on November 10, 2023, at the Criminal Records Office, Eve Leary, Georgetown, he allegedly give $10,000 to a police officer, as an inducement to cause a conviction to be removed from police records unit, in favour for himself.

Friday

Twenty-one-year-old Leon Garraway was released from prison on $600,000 bail, when he appeared virtually at the City Court, before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday. The accused had allegedly shot a 14-year-old with an unlicensed .32 pistol at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown. He was charged for discharging a loaded firearm with the intent to maim, disable, or cause actual bodily harm, possession of firearm without being a firearm licensed holder, and possession of ammunition without being a firearm licensed holder.

Mark Bess, who appeared before Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus, was granted bail in the sum of $400,000, after he allegedly stabbed his cousin, Rolston Younge several times about his body, on January 17, 2024, at Camp and Regent Street, Georgetown. He was charge with the offence, unlawful and malicious wounding.

Following that was, Ackeem McLeod, he was placed on $70,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to the simple larceny charge that stated he stole six electrical lamps valued $72,000 at Kingston Seawalls, from Dharamdat Heeralall .