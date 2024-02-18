Latest update February 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Fung-A-Fat, Alli & Maikoo impress on penultimate day

Feb 18, 2024

2024 Bounty Farm Mash Handicap Championships…

Kaieteur News –  The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) organised 2024 Bounty Farm Mash Handicap Championships continued on Friday evening with another list of thrilling matches on the card at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts.

Among the categories contested were the Elite, Rising and Open, which all produced exciting match ups for the entire evening.

The tournament was scheduled to conclude yesterday.

 Friday night’s results were as follows:

Elite

Mary Fung-A-Fat defeated Deje Dias 16-14, 16-14

[1] Alex Arjoon defeated Peter de Groot 12-15, 15-12, 15-8

Jonathan Antczak defeated Taylor Fernandes-Henry 15-9, 15-4

[2] Jason-Ray Khalil defeated [4] Steven Xavier 5-15, 15-3, 15-12

Rising

Kristian Viapree defeated Ella Fernandes 13-15, 15-13, 15-14

Tehani Munroe defeated [3] Matthew Daby 7-15, 15-14, 15-13

Egan Bulkan defeated [1] Zion Hickerson 10-15, 15-1, 15-9

[2] Kaiden Alli defeated [4] Jibril Alli 15-7, 7-15, 15-11

Open

Miguel Wong defeated Justin Bulkan 8-15, 15-11, 15-14

Malia Maikoo defeated Justin Goberdhan 15-13, 15-14

Lloyd Fung-A-Fat defeated Blake Edwards 15-11, 15-9

[3] Ryan Rahaman (Demerara-Mahaica) defeated Alysa Xavier 15-13, 11-15, 15-11

 

