Eleven beauties to vie for the Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose Pageant, 2024 title

Kaieteur News – Eleven teenage beauties are set to vie for the Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose Pageant, 2024 title slated to take place on April 20.

According a statement from the pageant’s franchise holder, Pamela Vaughn, the Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose Pageant , 2024 is being hosted under the theme “The Metamorphosis butterflies, breaking stereotypes in pageantry, while showcasing beauty, intelligence and talent.”

The delegates: Sueann Yipsam, Sheneka Peterkin, Terriann Williams, Aleciea Morrison, Nyaka Norville, Raina Thomas, Denesea Freeman, Derriann Anderson, Mikayla Beckles, Keziah Leacock and Avona Bourne will compete in a pre-interview segment based on their individual platforms, sports day activities and general behavior and attitude throughout the pageant.

On pageant night they will compete in costume segment, talent segment, Evening gown segment and question and answer segment

According to the franchise holder, the pageant was created to empower young women and help them find their purpose, through robust training, activities and exposure to mentors. She noted that the sashing ceremony for the pageant will be held set for March 2nd.

Last March, Akilah Fredricks, 19 won the first-ever Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose Pageant. That was after the pageant was rebranded from its previous title Miss Region Four Teen with a Purpose Pageant.

She went on to make her mark at the 2023 Hanes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant in St Kitts and Nevis.

Fredericks did not capture the crown but copped the second runner up spot at the pageant held at the St Kitts Marriott Resort on December 30, 2023.

The 1st runner up spot went to the delegate from St Maarten while Takyla Hart-Johnson of St Kitts and Nevis won the crown.

Guyana was previously represented at the 2016 Hanes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant by Aliyah Wong under the Miss Guyana Talented Teen franchise.