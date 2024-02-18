Latest update February 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Eleven beauties to vie for the Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose Pageant, 2024 title

Feb 18, 2024 News

The eleven teens have entered Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose Pageant, 2024 competition

The eleven teens have entered Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose Pageant, 2024 competition

Kaieteur News – Eleven teenage beauties are set to vie for the Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose Pageant, 2024 title slated to take place on April 20.

According a statement from the pageant’s franchise holder, Pamela Vaughn, the Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose Pageant , 2024 is being hosted under the theme “The Metamorphosis butterflies, breaking stereotypes in pageantry, while showcasing beauty, intelligence and talent.”

The delegates: Sueann Yipsam, Sheneka Peterkin, Terriann Williams, Aleciea Morrison, Nyaka Norville,  Raina Thomas, Denesea Freeman, Derriann Anderson, Mikayla Beckles,  Keziah Leacock and Avona Bourne will compete in a pre-interview segment based on their individual platforms, sports day activities and general behavior and attitude throughout the pageant.

On pageant night they will compete in costume segment, talent segment, Evening gown segment and question and answer segment

According to the franchise holder, the pageant was created to empower young women and help them find their purpose, through robust training, activities and exposure to mentors. She noted that the sashing ceremony for the pageant will be held set for March 2nd.

Last March, Akilah Fredricks, 19 won the first-ever Miss Guyana Teen with a Purpose Pageant. That was after the pageant was rebranded from its previous title Miss Region Four Teen with a Purpose Pageant.

She went on to make her mark at the 2023 Hanes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant in St Kitts and Nevis.

Fredericks did not capture the crown but copped the second runner up spot at the pageant held at the St Kitts Marriott Resort on December 30, 2023.

The 1st runner up spot went to the delegate from St Maarten while Takyla Hart-Johnson of St Kitts and Nevis won the crown.

Guyana was previously represented at the 2016 Hanes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant by Aliyah Wong under the Miss Guyana Talented Teen franchise.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Caribbean Venue Ticket Packages on sale

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Caribbean Venue Ticket Packages on

Feb 18, 2024

Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Fans wanting to take in all the action at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches at their favourite Caribbean match venue(s) can do so by purchasing...
Read More
E-Net and Tech Pro hand over sponsorships for Mash Street Football Championship

E-Net and Tech Pro hand over sponsorships for...

Feb 18, 2024

Fung-A-Fat, Alli & Maikoo impress on penultimate day

Fung-A-Fat, Alli & Maikoo impress on...

Feb 18, 2024

KMTC begins preparations for Phagwah Horse Race meet

KMTC begins preparations for Phagwah Horse Race...

Feb 18, 2024

Top horses entered for Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani race

Top horses entered for Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani...

Feb 18, 2024

Guyana Beverages Inc. and Guyana Golf Association Enter Major Marketing Agreement

Guyana Beverages Inc. and Guyana Golf Association...

Feb 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The lateral thinker

    Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – Jagdeo turned up at his last Press Conference with a spreadsheet which shows projected... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]