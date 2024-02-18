E-Net and Tech Pro hand over sponsorships for Mash Street Football Championship

Latest update February 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 18, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur News – E-Net and Tech Pro recently handed over its sponsorship for today’s much-anticipated Mashramani Street Football Championship at the National Park scheduled to start at 6:30pm
Yesterday, E-Net Marketing Manager, Lindon Henry made the presentation to Terryann Caesar, who represented Sports Management Inc., the organisation behind the Mash Street Football event.
On Friday, Tech Pro ensured that all the cash prizes are secured when the company handed over the fourth place prize.
The fourth place team in the showdown will go home with $100,000, compliments of Tech Pro, which is a security products and information communication technology company, based in Second Avenue, Diamond.
Tech Pro leading the plan of the organisers to set up a live internet feed at the venue for patrons, using and showcasing its cutting edge technology. Sports Management Inc., the organisation behind the event, had said that patrons will be allowed to access free internet from the venue.
According to Jefford, the aim is to allow patrons to share and access social media. He said that it is All-Star Weekend in the NBA and patrons will be able to stream the game and get live updates. The plan is to ensure that patrons attend the event and have access to other international sports events. He said that the event will not be live streamed.
Meanwhile, the winning team will pocket $500,000 while second, third and fourth places get $250,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament will also be rewarded in what promises to be a thrilling night of sports and entertainment.
