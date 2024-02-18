Latest update February 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

E-Net and Tech Pro hand over sponsorships for Mash Street Football Championship

Feb 18, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur News – E-Net and Tech Pro recently handed over its sponsorship for today’s much-anticipated Mashramani Street Football Championship at the National Park scheduled to start at 6:30pm

Marketing Manager, Lindon Henry (right) hands over the sponsorship to Brand Ambassador for the event, Terryann Caesar yesterday.

Marketing Manager, Lindon Henry (right) hands over the sponsorship to Brand Ambassador for the event, Terryann Caesar yesterday.

Yesterday, E-Net Marketing Manager, Lindon Henry made the presentation to Terryann Caesar, who represented Sports Management Inc., the organisation behind the Mash Street Football event.

On Friday, Tech Pro ensured that all the cash prizes are secured when the company handed over the fourth place prize.

The fourth place team in the showdown will go home with $100,000, compliments of Tech Pro, which is a security products and information communication technology company, based in Second Avenue, Diamond.

Admin Assitant at Tech Pro, Annalisa Kamaludeen hands over their contribution to Edison Jefford.

Admin Assitant at Tech Pro, Annalisa Kamaludeen hands over their contribution to Edison Jefford.

Tech Pro leading the plan of the organisers to set up a live internet feed at the venue for patrons, using and showcasing its cutting edge technology. Sports Management Inc., the organisation behind the event, had said that patrons will be allowed to access free internet from the venue.

According to Jefford, the aim is to allow patrons to share and access social media. He said that it is All-Star Weekend in the NBA and patrons will be able to stream the game and get live updates. The plan is to ensure that patrons attend the event and have access to other international sports events. He said that the event will not be live streamed.

Meanwhile, the winning team will pocket $500,000 while second, third and fourth places get $250,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament will also be rewarded in what promises to be a thrilling night of sports and entertainment.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Caribbean Venue Ticket Packages on sale

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Caribbean Venue Ticket Packages on

Feb 18, 2024

Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Fans wanting to take in all the action at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches at their favourite Caribbean match venue(s) can do so by purchasing...
Read More
E-Net and Tech Pro hand over sponsorships for Mash Street Football Championship

E-Net and Tech Pro hand over sponsorships for...

Feb 18, 2024

Fung-A-Fat, Alli & Maikoo impress on penultimate day

Fung-A-Fat, Alli & Maikoo impress on...

Feb 18, 2024

KMTC begins preparations for Phagwah Horse Race meet

KMTC begins preparations for Phagwah Horse Race...

Feb 18, 2024

Top horses entered for Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani race

Top horses entered for Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani...

Feb 18, 2024

Guyana Beverages Inc. and Guyana Golf Association Enter Major Marketing Agreement

Guyana Beverages Inc. and Guyana Golf Association...

Feb 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The lateral thinker

    Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – Jagdeo turned up at his last Press Conference with a spreadsheet which shows projected... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]