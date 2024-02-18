Alleged drunken driver kills deputy toshao in accident

Kaieteur News – The driver of a Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) pick-up on Friday reportedly knocked down a motorcyclist and killed him along the Quarrie Access Trail, Central Rupununi, Region Nine just moments after he was seen drinking beers with a friend.

Police identified the dead motorcyclist as 52-year-old Karl Lewis, the Deputy Toshao of Shulinub Village, South Central Rupununi. The accident took place around 19:22 hrs.

Police said, “Enquiries disclosed that the motorcyclist (Lewis) was proceeding South along the eastern side of Quarrie Access Trail” when the speeding pick-up traveling in the opposition direction drove into Lewis’ path and struck him down.

The driver of the pickup, according to police, claimed that he attempted to swerve away from the motorcyclist but failed to avoid a collision.

The impact flung Lewis some distance away along the road while his motorcycle went up in flames.

Lewis was picked up by the police and public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was arrested and remains in police custody. Investigators learnt that he was imbibing alcoholic beverages at Katoonarib Village with a friend before leaving for Lethem but ended up knocking down Lewis along the way.