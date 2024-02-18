Latest update February 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Alleged drunken driver kills deputy toshao in accident

Feb 18, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The driver of a Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) pick-up on Friday reportedly knocked down a motorcyclist and killed him along the Quarrie Access Trail, Central Rupununi, Region Nine just moments after he was seen drinking beers with a friend.

Police identified the dead motorcyclist as 52-year-old Karl Lewis, the Deputy Toshao of Shulinub Village, South Central Rupununi. The accident took place around 19:22 hrs.

Police said, “Enquiries disclosed that the motorcyclist (Lewis) was proceeding South along the eastern side of Quarrie Access Trail” when the speeding pick-up traveling in the opposition direction drove into Lewis’ path and struck him down.

The driver of the pickup, according to police, claimed that he attempted to swerve away from the motorcyclist but failed to avoid a collision.

The impact flung Lewis some distance away along the road while his motorcycle went up in flames.

Lewis was picked up by the police and public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was arrested and remains in police custody. Investigators learnt that he was imbibing alcoholic beverages at Katoonarib Village with a friend before leaving for Lethem but ended up knocking down Lewis along the way.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Caribbean Venue Ticket Packages on sale

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Caribbean Venue Ticket Packages on

Feb 18, 2024

Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Fans wanting to take in all the action at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches at their favourite Caribbean match venue(s) can do so by purchasing...
Read More
E-Net and Tech Pro hand over sponsorships for Mash Street Football Championship

E-Net and Tech Pro hand over sponsorships for...

Feb 18, 2024

Fung-A-Fat, Alli & Maikoo impress on penultimate day

Fung-A-Fat, Alli & Maikoo impress on...

Feb 18, 2024

KMTC begins preparations for Phagwah Horse Race meet

KMTC begins preparations for Phagwah Horse Race...

Feb 18, 2024

Top horses entered for Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani race

Top horses entered for Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani...

Feb 18, 2024

Guyana Beverages Inc. and Guyana Golf Association Enter Major Marketing Agreement

Guyana Beverages Inc. and Guyana Golf Association...

Feb 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The lateral thinker

    Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – Jagdeo turned up at his last Press Conference with a spreadsheet which shows projected... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]