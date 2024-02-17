Starr Computers Empowers Berbice Community with Smart Labs Donation

Kaieteur News– In a significant boost to educational resources within the Berbice community, Starr Computers has announced the donation of Smart Labs to two key institutions: the Guyana Police Force Academy Berbice Campus and the New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

This philanthropic initiative was conducted in partnership with Food for the Poor Guyana Inc. and St. Francis Community Developers, aiming to bolster education and skills development in the region, Starr Computers said in a release.

The collaboration has provided the community with essential tools to support its educational framework and enhance vocational skills, marking a milestone in Starr Computers’ commitment to social responsibility. “We are thrilled to extend our resources and technology to facilitate learning and development in Berbice,” stated a representative from Starr Computers. “Education is the cornerstone of community growth, and we are honored to play a part in this process.”

In addition to the lab donations, Starr Computers is offering free seminars focused on the latest technology products and trends. These sessions are open to any group interested in advancing their technological knowledge, further underscoring Starr’s dedication to educational development. The donation ceremony saw the attendance of notable figures, including Unicef’s Jewell Crossa, Yesim Oruc from the UN RCO, Ms. Andrea Benjamin, CEO of Food for the Poor Guyana Inc., Mr. Shivpersaud Bacchus, Commander of Region 6, Penny Francis from STARR Computer Corporate Sales & Marketing, and Mr. Foster, Executive Director of St Francis Community Developers, along with other distinguished guests.

This initiative is a testament to the collaborative effort between Starr Computers, its partners, and the community, aiming to create a sustainable impact on education and skills training in Guyana. Through such contributions, Starr Computers continues to demonstrate its unwavering support for societal advancement and the empowerment of future generations. For more information on the seminars and how to participate, interested parties are encouraged to contact Starr Computers directly.