Schoolchild thrown out of Mash contest by Govt. over Calypso critical of 6.5% pay hike, honoured by businessman

‘YOU ARE A WINNER’

Kaieteur News- The Berbice schoolgirl who was thrown out of the Children’s Mashramani Calypso contest by the Guyana Government owing to her song which is critical of its 6.5% pay hike to public servants was honoured by the Guyana Teachers’ Union and a businessman on Friday.

Little Ezeka Minty was disqualified for her song- “How a guh survive with 6.5”. The song is critical of the government’s 6.5 percent pay hike and went viral. The song saw her winning the Region Six leg of the competition but eventually led to her being disqualified from the national competition.

Despite not given a chance to win the finals of competition, a businessman in Berbice decided to honour her with a trophy and other prizes. The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) in a statement said, “she was honoured by a public spirited individual that fell in love with her charming, brave, and loving personality”. “She was disqualified from competing at the National competition after her piece was labelled as being political and contrary to the rules of the competition”, the GTU said.

The Ministry of Education had said that Minty was disqualified because the lyrics of the song were not appropriate for her age and breached one of the rules of the competition. “The Allied Arts Unit emphasises that decisions made are based on established rules that have been in place for many years, specifically focusing on the appropriateness of items in relation to age groups”, the unit had said. “Two items were rejected,” the united added, stating that “the respective schools were duly advised with transparent communication on the reasons behind the decisions.” “The focus is on ensuring that the content presented aligns with the age appropriateness stipulated by the rules set well in advance of the competition,” the unit continued.

“It is crucial to highlight that the intention is not to censor satirical content but to maintain age-appropriate standards and teaching commences with rules in line with the longstanding principles upheld by individuals associated with the competition,” the unit which under the control of the Ministry of Education said.

Meanwhile, Shadow Minister Culture, Youth and Sport, Nima Flue-Bess condemned the actions by the government, saying it is a violation of the child’s rights, as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. “The rights to rest, play, and participate in cultural and creative activities are indeed essential for a child’s well-being. The rules set for the competition, like the guidelines regarding the content of the calypso and the topics it can be based on, are meant to ensure fair and respectful participation for all children involved. It’s concerning to hear that despite the child meeting all the necessary criteria and winning at the regional level, she was disqualified at the national level,” Flue-Bess said.

She said the allegations of dishonesty and political influence are troubling, and it’s important for such competitions to uphold fairness and integrity. “It is important that the government should address this issue to ensure that this child and every other child receive fair opportunities and caring and thoughtful treatment, especially considering their hard work, dedication, and tender age. It’s crucial to support and encourage children’s participation in cultural and creative activities, and it’s disheartening to hear when such opportunities are hindered unfairly and politicised. I hope the situation can be resolved in a just and fair manner to ensure there is no repeat of such unprincipled and heartless practices,” the Member of Parliament said.