Run-machine Louis hits 2nd ton of the game, as Harpy Eagles eye 393 runs for victory on final day

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 2 Day 3 – GHE vs. LIH…

– Opener eclipses 1st innings 113 with career-best 130, Eagles Anderson grabs 5-57

Kaieteur Sports – A magical knock from Leeward Hurricanes opener Mikyle Louis, who cracked his second successive ton of the match, put his team in an excellent position to secure a comprehensive win over defending Champs Guyana Harpy Eagles, who now stares a mammoth run target for victory on the final day.

The Hurricanes posted a 2nd innings 295 all out thanks to the in-form Louis, who hit a career-best 130 off 168 balls, eclipsing his maiden 1st innings 113.

Guyana’s spinners again stood out, this time skipper Kevlon Anderson being the man with 5-57, while Veerasammy Permaul and Kevin Sinclair grabbed a wicket each.

The rookie fast-bowlers Isai Thorne (1-35) and Ronald Alimohamed (2-66), who finished the match with 7 victims overall; fought hard for their returns, but gained tons of experience heading into the next round.

With the entire Saturday at their disposal, the Harpy Eagles who were 67-1 at stumps on the penultimate day of their second batting innings; will look to make the most of their final day today, possibly gunning for a draw as opposed to an outright win.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who failed in the first innings, was 40 not out by stumps day 3. The left-hander and his Raymon Perez (20*) will be faced with the tremendous task of taking their team as close as possible if not directly to their 393-run target.

Hurricanes skipped, Cornwall picked up the wicket of Matthew Nandu for 2, prior to the end of play.

Louis commenced the morning picking up where he left off during Thursday’s final session, turning his overnight score of 34 into a half-century as the Leewards owned the morning sessions.

Hurricanes middle-order of Keacy Carty (34) who added a second wicket stand half-century stand with Louis, Terrance Warde (18), Jewel Andrew (17) and Jahmar Hamilton (12) helped stretch the lead before Anderson and his spin barrage made inroads.

With the lead well past 300 by lunch, the Hurricanes led by Louis, reached another highlight as the opener brought up his second hundred of the match.

The 23 year-old struck 11 fours while thumping five sixes before he was caught and bowled by Alimohamed, but not before putting his team in an excellent position to walk away with a win against the Champs come today.

With the second innings score well past 250 and the lead now over 400, the lower-order pair of Captain Rakeem Cornwall and Colin Archibald (31*), provided as many runs as they could before being dismissed.

Leewards were bowled out at the stroke of tea, leaving the Champs to formulate plans on how they will go about tackling this enormous target of 459 runs.

Final day action bowls off from 10:00h.