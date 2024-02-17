North East vs Back Circle to headline Georgetown vs The Rest Street-Football C/ship

Latest update February 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 17, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Thursday night was filled with unexpected twists, the Georgetown Versus The Rest Street Football championship semifinals witnessed North East La Penitence shocking Gold is Money with a 1-0 victory, earning a spot in the final. Meanwhile, tournament favourites Back Circle football team secured their place by defeating Lodge All Stars 2-1, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated showdown in yesterday’s final.
The Back-Circle crowd was treated to a thrilling clash between North East and Gold is Money, a contemptuous night with both teams played to a goalless draw, leading to a dramatic penalty shootout. In a tense showdown, North East emerged victorious with a 4-3 scoreline to book the first spot in the final.
The momentum continued in the other semifinal as home side Back Circle faced Lodge All Stars. Back Circle, the favourites, took control early in the game, with Simeon Moore breaking the deadlock in the 9th minute. Moore added another goal just four minutes later, pushing the score to 2-0. Despite a late goal from Carl Higgins of Lodge in the 24th minute, Back Circle’s militant defence held firm, securing a 2-1 victory and a spot in the final.
The tournament concluded last evening at the Back Circle Tarmac. Details of the final will be provided in tomorrow’s edition.
