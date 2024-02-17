MCY&S Learn to Swim programmes roll off from March 23- May 26

– National Aquatic Centre to Host Grand Opening Ceremony on March 23

Kaieteur Sports – In a continuation of its successful Learn to Swim programmes, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports (MCY&S) in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC) is set to make a splash with its upcoming Easter Vacation swimming initiative. Following the triumphs of the past two years, the two-fold event will include the well-received Teach Them Young programme and an engaging Adult’s programme.

The Teach Them Young programme, a hallmark of the event, is scheduled to kick off on March 24 and will run until April 6. A series of sessions will unfold at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara, commencing with the grand opening ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on March 23. The youth-focused sessions will take place in regions 4, 5, 6, and 10.

The Teach Them Young programme will span several dates, including March 26, 27, 28, April 2, 3, 4, and 5, culminating in a closing ceremony on April 6 at the NAC. This foundational phase of the programme aims to introduce the joy and essential skills of swimming to the younger generation.

Following the youth-focused programme, the Adult’s segment of the Learn to Swim initiative will dive into action from April 6 to May 26. The opening ceremony for the adult sessions will coincide with the commencement on April 6, also taking place at the NAC.

Scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of May, the Adult’s programme will unfold on May 4, 5, 11, 12, 25, and 26, concluding with a grand closing ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on May 26.

With an increasing number of participants in the past years, surpassing seven thousand in 2023, this year’s Learn to Swim programme is anticipated to break previous records, offering a valuable opportunity for both the youth and adults to enhance their swimming skills and water safety knowledge.