Man released on bail, after discharging loaded unlicensed gun, towards teen

Kaieteur News- A 21-year-old man, who allegedly shot and injured a 14-year-old girl on November 25, 2023, was on Friday granted bail in the sum of $600,000, by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, when he appeared virtually at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Leon Garraway had shot the 14-year-old with an unlicensed .32 pistol at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown. He was charged for discharging a loaded firearm with the intent to maim, disable, or cause actual bodily harm; possession of firearm without being a firearm licensed holder; and possession of ammunition without being a firearm licensed holder.

Garraway was represented by Attorney-at-Law Stacy Goodings. After spending about three months in prison, and appearing virtually at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, Garraway was fortunate for bail to be granted. The prosecutor suggested to the magistrate, that reporting condition should be attached to bail.

In light of that, Magistrate Daly placed Garraway on $600,000 bail for the three charges with the conditions that he reports to the East LaPenitence Police Station, on Mondays and Friday’s, at 09:00 hrs. until the conclusion of the court case. Garraway’s next court date is set for April 15, 2024.

Reports are that the 14-year-old girl, along with a friend and Garraway were preparing to go to a party at a Norton Street premises, when Garraway, who was armed with an unlicensed .32 Pistol, took it out, and pointed it to the teen, releasing a round in her direction. This resulted in the teen sustaining a gunshot wound to her left thumb. The 14-year-old girl was then carried to the Kitty Health Center, where she was treated and later discharged.

Subsequently, a report was made to the police and Garraway was arrested. The prosecutor told the court that a search was conducted at the Norton Street house, and the accused led ranks to some hollow blocks, where they found a black plastic bag, containing a suspected .32 pistol (serial number filed off) with one live round of ammunition. When ranks asked Garraway if he was a holder of a firearm licence, he responded, “No.” He was then told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested.

Notably, the prosecutor also highlighted to the court that the 14-year-old girl is known to Garraway, and that the two, reportedly are in a relationship.