Man granted bail for stealing electrical lamps at Kingston Seawalls

Feb 17, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A man was granted bail in the sum of $70,000, after he appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday charged for allegedly stealing six electrical lamps at Kingston Seawalls, Georgetown.

Ackeem McLeod made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where Magistrate Daly read the simple larceny charge to him. It is alleged that on February 8, 2024, at Kingston Seawalls, McLeod, stole six electrical lamps valued $72,000, from Dharamdat Heeralall.

Granted bail: Ackeem McLeod

The prosecutor, during the court proceedings objected to bail, stating that McLeod does not have a fixed place of abode. Nevertheless, Magistrate Daly granted McLeod bail in the sum of $70,000, and the matter was adjourned. He is scheduled to return to court on March 22, 2024.

 

