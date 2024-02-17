Man granted bail for stealing electrical lamps at Kingston Seawalls

Latest update February 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A man was granted bail in the sum of $70,000, after he appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday charged for allegedly stealing six electrical lamps at Kingston Seawalls, Georgetown.
Ackeem McLeod made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where Magistrate Daly read the simple larceny charge to him. It is alleged that on February 8, 2024, at Kingston Seawalls, McLeod, stole six electrical lamps valued $72,000, from Dharamdat Heeralall.
The prosecutor, during the court proceedings objected to bail, stating that McLeod does not have a fixed place of abode. Nevertheless, Magistrate Daly granted McLeod bail in the sum of $70,000, and the matter was adjourned. He is scheduled to return to court on March 22, 2024.
Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.
Feb 17, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana National Women’s Football Team commonly known as the “Lady Jaguars” will today lock horns with the Dominican Republic in the winner-take-all 2024 CONCACAF...
Feb 17, 2024
Feb 17, 2024
Feb 17, 2024
Feb 17, 2024
Feb 17, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – In his Press Conference of the 8th February 2024, Bharrat Jagdeo made liberal... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If governments, around the world have become confused about support for Ukraine... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]