Man granted $400,000 bail for allegedly stabbing cousin several times

Kaieteur News- A man who appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 on a charge stemming from him allegedly stabbing his cousin, several times about his body on January 17, 2024.
Mark Bess answered to the charge of Unlawful and Malicious wounding. Bess is accused of stabbing his cousin, Rolston Younge several times about his body at Camp and Regent Street, Georgetown, on January 17. The accused pleaded not guilty to the said charge. During the court proceedings, the prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the medical report for Younge, revealed that his injuries were life-threatening. However, the prosecution also suggested, that if bail is to be granted, in accordance with the gravity of the offence it should be at a substantial amount. It was also added that Bess, must restrain from threatening Younge and also stay away from him. In light of that, Magistrate Daly placed those factors into consideration, and Bess was granted bail in the sum of $400,000, with a restraining order, that states he must stay 100 feet away from the victim. The case was then adjourned to April 5, 2024.
