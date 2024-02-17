Latest update February 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Jason-Ray, Arjoon, Dias, De Groot, Taylor Fernandes among winners on Day Three

Feb 17, 2024 Sports

Alex Arjoon overpowers Avinash Oddit during an Elite Handicap match, Arjoon winning 9 consecutive points in the first of two games.

2024 Bounty Farm Ltd Mashramani Handicap

Kaieteur Sports – The penultimate night of the 2024 Bounty Farm Mashramani Handicap Squash Championship showcased thrilling squash encounters on Thursday evening, with notable victories for Jason-Ray Khalil, Alex Arjoon, Deje Dias, Peter De Groot, and Taylor Fernandes-Henry at the Georgetown Club.

Early on, in the Rising Star division, Egan Bulkan, Jibril Alli, Ella Fernandes, Matthew Daby, and Tehani Munroe claimed victories. Bulkan demonstrated prowess against Jacob McDonald with a convincing 15-6, 15-3 win. Alli staged a comeback to stun Nijad Bacchus with a 2-1 victory. Fernandes battled Namishraj Singh to secure a 15-13, 15-12 triumph, Daby defeated Rafael Brathwaite 15-9, 15-11, and Munroe emerged victorious in a close encounter with a 15-12, 15-14 finish.

The Open category witnessed Lloyd Fung-A-Fat securing a 15-12, 15-11 win over Anna Perreira, while Blake Edwards triumphed over Lee Fung-A-Fat with a 2-1 scoreline. Ryan Rahaman defeated Brian Edwards 15-6, 15-10, Justin Goberdhan overcame Tiana Gomes, Justin Bulkan prevailed against Brenno Da Silva with a 15-10, 15-12 victory, Miguel Wong stunned Lydia Fraser 15-7, 15-9 after a 6-5 handicap, and Aysa Xavier triumphed over Shiloh Asregado in a hard-fought 2-1 match.

In the Elite division, Jason-Ray Khalil showcased a masterclass performance against Regan Pollard. After dropping the first game 5-15, Khalil turned the tables with a solid performance, winning the next two games 15-6.

Alex Arjoon and Avinash Oditt engaged in a competitive battle, from a -18-9 handicap, Arjoon emerging victorious in a 2-1 finish (15-10, 4-15, 15-12). Another captivating clash unfolded between Peter De Groot and Louis Da Silva. Despite Da Silva’s spectacular plays in the first game, De Groot’s experience prevailed, leading him to a 15-9, 15-5 win in the following two games.

Mary Fung-A-Fat found late momentum against Demetrius De Abreu with identical 16-14 finishes. Deje Dias and Taylor Fernandes-Henry toppled their opponents Mohryan Baksh and Gabrielle Fraser, respectively, adding to the excitement on the penultimate night of the competition.

Louis Da Sliva plate up a few extraordinary shots in his clash against Peter De Groot yesterday.

