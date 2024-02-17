Guyanese girl wins US$40,000 scholarship in USA

Kaieteur News- A former Zeeburg Secondary School Student, Amesha Jainandan 19, on Thursday told reporters in the United States of America, (USA) that she is in a state of shock after being awarded a “Big Future” US$40,000 National college Scholarship.

Jainandan who recently moved to the USA from Guyana as a senior High School Student at Wilby High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. According to an NBC Connecticut News article Jainandan is one of two students to receive the scholarship this month.

BigFuture, the media house said, is the College Board’s college and career readiness website. It awards two scholarships every month to students around the United States.

Students are automatically entered to win the scholarship if they use the BigFuture website to start a career list, build a college list, expand a college list, apply to college or search for scholarships.

Jainandan told the NBC Connecticut reporters that she was applying to community colleges but with the help of the scholarship she is now to going to expand her search.

The English teacher at the American High School, Stephanie Labonte, reportedly described her as a driven student who is very interested in furthering her career in business. The teacher also said that Jainandan is a very good speaker and writer.

She recalled that when Jainandan first stared at the high school, she was very shy but “started to come out of her shell” during the middle of the school year. In a recent Facebook post, Jainandan said, “I am literally still in shock”.