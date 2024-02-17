GPHC gets $13M machine to address kidney stones in patients

Kaieteur News- The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has acquired a machine with a $13M ultrasonic lithotripter to address kidney stones in patients, using shockwaves to break them up into smaller pieces.

In a statement GPHC said that, “This state-of-the-art equipment, procured at a cost of $13 million dollars, signifies GPHC’s unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge medical technologies for the benefit of Guyanese patients.”

Additionally, “The ultrasonic lithotripter utilises advanced ultrasonic energy to precisely and effectively pulverize kidney stones, placing patient comfort and safety at the forefront. This groundbreaking technology represents a paradigm shift in the treatment of kidney stones, offering Guyanese patients highly efficient and minimally invasive solutions, eliminating the need for open surgery.”

Patients who are undergoing treatment for stones that are large and complex will now benefit from faster procedures, significantly reduced recovery periods and overall an improved healthcare journey. Since the machine has been introduced to the facility over 20 persons have already benefitted from it.

Dr. Rajendra Sukhraj Consultant at GPHC, expresses enthusiasm about the transformative potential of this technology, stating, “The integration of the ultrasonic lithotripter is a game-changer for urological care in Guyana. This cutting-edge device not only enhances treatment precision but also prioritizes patient well-being, offering a minimally invasive alternative for complex kidney stone cases.”

The hospital wants to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to providing the highest standard of care embracing the latest advancements in medical technology. “The acquisition of the ultrasonic lithotripter aligns with GPHC’s dedication to ensuring that Guyanese citizens receive world-class healthcare services within their home country,” they said.