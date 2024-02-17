Eight Guyanese women complete business empowerment programme

Kaieteur News- Eight businesswomen have recently completed the WE3A Accelerator Programme, which is geared at empowering and strengthening women-led enterprises across the region.

In a press release WE3A said this component of the WE3A programme is designed for more mature businesses and enterprises. Through the WE3A Accelerator, women received advanced education and built a network from the business ecosystem and potential customers, the release stated.

This three-year project, funded by the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (WeFi) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB Lab), in collaboration with the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University, has been instrumental in empowering and strengthening women-led /owned Small and Medium Enterprises (WSMEs) across Central America and Ecuador, with Guyana standing tall among the six participating nations.

The Accelerator programme is an in-depth six months of training that aims to integrate WSMEs into corporate value chains through resources and networking as a way of supporting participants to succeed as

regional and international businesses. The WE3A Accelerator programme contributes to closing the gender gap in markets by facilitating value chain integration and creating strong partnerships and commercial alliances

that provide WSMEs with comprehensive end-to-end services.

As a vibrant participant in the WE3A initiative, Guyana has seen firsthand the incredible growth of these eight female entrepreneurs. The Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Guyana (WCCIG), the

initiative’s local partner, has been instrumental in making it successful. WCCIG’s unwavering devotion and commitment have enabled Guyanese women in business to achieve unprecedented success by fostering

their potential and providing them with the tools necessary to meet the demands of today’s competitive business environment.

“We are honored to recognize the outstanding achievements of the gifted female entrepreneurs who have finished the WE3A accelerator program. We are all inspired by their commitment, tenacity, and unshakeable

spirit,” said Rowena Elliott, WCCIG President.

This recognition event highlights the critical role that strong, independent women play in influencing Guyana’s and other countries’ economic environments. The WE3A initiative’s success demonstrates the

potential that our WSMEs possess, and we are eager to see the enduring effects they will have. The women who were recognized for their accomplishments were: Ndibi Schwiers: Eco-Solutions Inc.- a hand-crafted, eco-friendly furniture manufacturing company; Coleen Abrams: MATPAL MARINE INSTITUTE INC. provides trained manpower for the world’s ships.

Attracting, retaining, and training qualified seafarers Upasna Mudlier: Denmor Garments produces high-quality garments for export Lyndell Danzie- Black: Cerulean Inc. provides Training, consulting, coaching, and mentorship services to clients, Beverley Tapp: B & J CIVIL WORKS provides services such as Concrete & Road Surfaces, Asphaltic

Concrete Roads & Surfaces, Chip-Seal Roads & Surfaces, Bridges & Drainage, Concrete foundations for structures, and Maintenance

Olive Sinclair: Biomed Energy Enterprise offers both single or double-port access hemodialysis treatment.

Filisha Duke: Sure Gig Inc. offers Supply chain services in Cargo Logistics, Staffing, and Human Capital management. Nakaida Belle Lindie: HKBL Construction provides Construction Work for Buildings Onshore

While we congratulate WE3A Accelerator graduates, we also eagerly anticipate seeing the long-term effects they will have on Guyana’s economic environment.

The initiative currently has thirteen women participating in the second cohort who will graduate in May 2024. Though completing the courses takes

time and dedication, there are no fees involved. The initiative’s dedication to supporting women entrepreneurs’ development, resiliency, and teamwork is evidence of the effectiveness of group effort. These graduates’ achievements have an impact outside of their specific companies and advance the country’s

socioeconomic landscape. The next phase of the journey will engage the graduates through registration and certification with WEConnect International. WEConnect International is a global network connecting

women-owned businesses to qualified buyers worldwide. This premise helps women to identify new business opportunities globally.

Beyond the Accelerator programme, WE3A, offers the Activate component, directed to women entrepreneurs looking to create or strengthen their business plans through free-of-charge online training and support from

facilitators.