Demerara hands Essequibo 90-run defeat

Feb 17, 2024 Sports

Roshanna Harper accepts her MVP award from Grantley Culbard. 

Roshanna Harper accepts her MVP award from Grantley Culbard.

GCB Senior Women’s T20 Inter-county Round 2… 

-Harper snares 4-6

Kaieteur Sports – Roshanna Harper sliced through the Essequibo team as Demerara picked up a huge 90-run win yesterday when Round 2 of the GCB Senior Women’s T20 Inter-county tournament continued at Malteenoes.

Demerara piled on a formidable 162-4 from 20 overs, thanks in part to openers Mandy Mangru 33 off 27 and Naomi Barkoye who hit a run-a-ball 36.

Tilleya Maramootoo (24) and another brutal innings from Cherry-Ann Fraser who hammered 35 off 22 with four fours and a pair of sixes took full advantage of the Essequibo bowlers, with the exception of Lauren Williams who snared 3-23.

Essequibo in reply were mowed down for 72 with Nikesha Narine scoring 31 and being the lone player to reach double figures, amidst a batting card with 5 ducks.

Roshanna Harper was the instrument of destruction, bagging 4 wickets for just six runs while four of her teammates including Fraser and Kaycia Schultz, picked up a wicket each.

