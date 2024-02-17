Buxton Stars and Buxton United set for East Coast Mash Cup Showdown

– Golden Grove Community Centre Ground Prepares for Epic Finale

Kaieteur Sports – The East Coast Mash Cup Knockout tournament is reaching its pinnacle tonight at the Golden Grove Community Centre ground, where the Buxton Stars and Buxton United is set to lock horns in finale, following impressive victories on Thursday.

Buxton Stars secured their place in the final with a thrilling 5-4 victory over Cougars FC in a tense semi-final clash. The match ended in a 1-1 draw at the close of regulation time, with Lamar Reid putting the Cougars in the lead in the 5th minute. Neil Hutson leveled the score with a penalty kick in the 57th minute after an overly aggressive play. The drama continued into a penalty shootout, where Buxton Stars emerged victorious with a 5-4 scoreline.

In the other semi-final, Buxton United faced Monedderlust FC and secured their spot in the final with a 1-0 win. Teshawn Gordon demonstrated his worth with a critical goal in the 30th minute, ensuring the United side’s dominance. Despite Monedderlust’s valiant efforts, they couldn’t breach the tight defence of the Buxton United side.

The tournament’s action concludes today at the same venue, starting with Monedderlust FC taking on Cougars FC at 8:00 p.m. in a battle for the third-place spot. The evening will culminate in an epic final clash between the tournament powerhouses, Buxton Stars and Buxton United.

The winners of the tournament will not only secure the prestigious title but also receive a cash prize of $500,000 along with a trophy. Financial rewards will also be extended to the second, third, and fourth-place finishers, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the concluding festivities.