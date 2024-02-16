WPA condemns Govt. banning of schoolgirl’s calypso

Kaieteur News – The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) has strongly condemned the recent decision by the Ministry of Education to disqualify a six-year-old student from a Mashramani Calypso competition on the grounds that the lyrics of her calypso do not fit the guidelines for songs in her age-group.

“This explanation by the government insults the intelligence of Guyanese. Since when children are disqualified from engaging in social and political commentary? Which part of the constitution bars schoolchildren from singing songs that comment on topical issues? If children are permitted to sing songs which are considered “jam and wine”, why are they banned from singing songs with serious lyrics?” the WPA questioned in a press release on Thursday.

The party asked whether the government can say what moral or other forms of danger can singing such a calypso bring to the child in question and children in general? “Finally, if the calypso violated the “guidelines, why it was not disqualified during the preliminary stages of the competition—why now?”

According to the WPA it is clear to the party that the government takes exception to the lyrics which critique the country’s high cost of living and the government’s meagre 6.5 percent wage increase to public servants. “Such lyrics are a staple of the calypso art-form and fall within the category of calypso which serves as forms of socio-political rebuke. This is nothing short of government censorship that is reminiscent of the colonial era when calypsos were deemed subversive and banned by the authorities. Such action by a post-independence government is inconsistent with the values of independence and freedom. Censorship of art and culture is a tried and tested tactic of authoritarian government and governance. All calypsonians and artists must take stock of this development and raise their voices in protest,” the WPA said.

“The government’s action is an attack on creative expression, a sacred right of all Guyanese. It is also a frontal attack on an art-form that is central to African Guyanese, Guyanese and Caribbean cultural expression—calypso is the mother-music of the Anglophone Caribbean. This action reeks of cultural insensitivity from a party and government which have been found guilty of ethno-cultural discrimination. WPA says to the government-Get of the back of calypso. There was calypso before the PPP and the art-form will never surrender to government domination. Finally, WPA sees the government’s action as an attack on children. What message are we sending to children when they are told by the government that they are free to sing lewd songs but prohibited from singing songs with uplifting lyrics? The government does not seem to care that it may have crushed the spirit of a child and in the process dragged her into unwanted controversy. This is nothing short of callousness on the government’s part. We have again sunk to a new low in Guyana—this time a child is the sacrificial lamb,” the release concluded.

This newspaper reported on Thursday the six-year-old student from the Fort Ordinance Primary School in Berbice , Ezeka Minty was disqualified from National Children’s Mash Competition, for a Calypso she sang criticising the Government’s 6.5 percent pay increase. Minty’s song was called “Tell me how a guh survive with six point five”. The opening verse goes like this: “Tell me how a guh survive with 6.5, please tell me how a guh survive with 6.5.

I have a burning issue on my chest, ah can’t even rest, how cost of living and everything doubling, this thing troubling, how a must carry on with a seemingly one arm. Tell me how a guh survive with 6.5”.

Following her disqualification from the competition, the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) accused the government of being vindictive because the Minty’s song criticized its 6.5 percent pay increase for public servants. “Imagine our caring Ministry of Education disenfranchised this Little Angel from competing at the National Competition because they deemed this song to be POLITICAL. Imagine all the work that had to be put in by the teachers, parents, and child to master this song”, the GTU stated on its Facebook page. The Ministry of Education in response said that the song was not appropriate for the child’s age and breached one of the rules of the competition. “The Allied Arts Unit emphasises that decisions made are based on established rules that have been in place for many years, specifically focusing on the appropriateness of items in relation to age groups”, the unit said. “Two items were rejected,” the unit added, stating that “the respective schools were duly advised with transparent communication on the reasons behind the decisions.” “The focus is on ensuring that the content presented aligns with the age appropriateness stipulated by the rules set well in advance of the competition,” the unit continued.

“It is crucial to highlight that the intention is not to censor satirical content but to maintain age-appropriate standards and teaching commences with rules in line with the longstanding principles upheld by individuals associated with the competition,” the unit which under the control of the Ministry of Education said. The GTU General Secretary, Coretta McDonald during protest actions on Wednesday condemned the move by the government. “Where were the rules all the time?” McDonald said while adding, “the government is proud about its 6.5 so why can’t our children sing about the 6.5?”