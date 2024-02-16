“We want we thing now’ – teachers say time for long-awaited salary is now

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Teachers Union, Dr. Mark Lyte said the time for better pay to teachers is now, disregarding President Irfaan Ali’s call for teachers to be patient.

Lyte made the comments when he joined teachers on the ground in Region Two Thursday, as day nine of the nationwide teacher’s strike action continues. During his address to disgruntled teachers yesterday, Lyte reminded them that the time for the long-anticipated salary increase is now, saying, “I want me thing now!”

The Union President told teachers that the Government of Guyana has the capacity to improve workers’ salaries, as there have been instances where Government went back to Parliament for subventions. Lyte reminded teachers that his goal is not politically-geared, but genuinely surrounds the dream of a Guyana where teachers are treated well. He said, “I am passionate about the welfare of our teachers. I operated in the classrooms and I experienced first-hand the plight of our teachers. I want to see a Guyana that treats the teachers well. We are out here not because we want to make a point about illegality or race, but the teachers of this country must be celebrated based on their contributions to this nation.”

He went on to say, “teachers are the pillars on which this nation stands. We have done the work, and to treat us this way for the last nine days is heartless. We are out here because we need a liveable salary, not to determine who must be in Parliament or become President or Vice President.”

According to Lyte, the sharp increase in cost of living continues to be felt by teachers, and by extension public servants. In presenting a simple scenario, Lyte said, “A pack of Fernleaf used to be about $300, what is the price of it now? $900. Now who is covering the difference in the pack of Fernleaf Milk that will last your family a couple of days.”

Since teachers commenced strike actions last week Monday, the Ministry of Education and other components of government have referred to the demonstration as illegal. The GTU, on the other hand, believes that it has expended enough time in dialogue with the Ministry of Education and other ministries on the issue of increased wages for teachers.

As he commented on the challenges met in meaningful dialogue, the GTU President said: “We have written the Ministry of Education saying, can we have this matter resolved, we didn’t get anywhere, we decided to go to a ministry that has a democratic or principal responsibility to resolving worker’s dispute, so we wrote the Labour Ministry, saying that our talks with the ministry as it relates to salary has broken down and we will like you to facilitate a process called conciliation… This means the Chief Labour Officer, having realized that there is a stalemate, call the two sides together and see if an amicable solution can be derived.”

Transport Sector

Meanwhile, the ongoing teachers’ strike has not just hurt the education sector but also those who make their living operating public transportation and vending. Raphael Williams of the United Minibus Union (UMU) told Kaieteur News that the impact on the public transportation sector is widespread.

Across the country, minibus operators have been complaining of a decrease in the amount of trips they make per day. According to the minibus operator, the number of commuters has decreased by at least 30 per cent. “The trips that we normally get per day since this strike commenced have deteriorated and we would like a solution to this situation. The Ministry of Labour and Education as well as the Union should come together and work things out in the interest of the teachers because is not only the parents and children suffering, we are losing money as a result of this industrial action,” Williams stated.

The minibus union representative asserted that “The cost of living is at an all-time high for everybody. So we need a quick end to this so that the teachers need to return to the classroom because the strike is disrupting the system and we all have bills to pay children to take off.”

He stressed, “I believe that the teachers deserve this increase because they are the backbone of society without them we won’t have many of the other professionals.” Patricia Kirton Assistant secretary of the Guyana Market Vendors Union (GMVU) said that her union stands in solidarity with teachers as they lobby for an adequate increase in their salaries.

Kirton said in her view, teachers and workers in general need to be treated better. The woman said, “I’m a vendor and the cost of living is hitting all over not only the teachers because what is happening is that when you go to the market today for groceries by the time you return the prices for things have gone up and we have to figure out a way to make it work.”

She continued “If you notice is everybody starting to strike, the teachers even the Demico [Banks] workers everybody got to strike for a dollar I would be happy if this strike could end tomorrow [today] come on negotiate with the teachers cause while you there in the minister’s office drawing the big million dollar salaries the teachers surviving on crumbs.”

Kirton appealed for President Ifraan Ali.

“We are saying that we need you to look at our plight now because teachers are suffering. Look at us, we need you and you need us. Don’t come around election time to promise us. We don’t need any more promises. We need action,” the vendor added.

Kimberly Porter of the Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC) and the Guyana Local Government Officers Union (GLGOU) shared the view that if the teacher’s strike persists without resolution, industrial actions are bound to take place in other sections of the public service.

“This issue needs immediate fixing because this 6.5 per cent can’t do for anybody, teachers, nurses, not even the pensioners. So I see the teachers’ strike can turn into something more widespread if the government fails to address it properly.”

President of the Guyana Teachers Union Mark Lyte emphasized in a statement on Monday noted the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Labour have been resisting the efforts made by the Union to come to the collective bargaining table.

“The Ministry’s decision not to engage with the Union and to present the Union with a decision that suits its purpose without negotiation is an arbitrary imposition that undermines collective bargaining and ultimately trade unions in Guyana,” the statement read. “It smacks at a nefarious agenda of government and does not augur well for good relations …The GTU is conscious of its role as a representative of workers employed by the Ministry of Education, and stands ready to commence discussion,” the statement added.

Since 2020, the GTU has been pushing for an across-the-board increase in salaries for teachers as part of a multi-year agreement. As such, teachers believe that the 6.5% salary increase imposed on them by the PPP/C administration last year-end, and that the non-salary measures implemented by the Government so far, are insufficient.

Consequently, the GTU said it has been left with no choice but to consider strike action due to the failure of the Ministry of Education to honour its obligations under the existing Collective Labour Agreement (CLA).

The GTU had called a two-week industrial action over the government’s failure to engage in collective bargaining for higher salaries for teachers. The Union has since hinted its intention to take action beyond two weeks if their demands are not met. The two-week deadline ends tomorrow.