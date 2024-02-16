Rose Hall Community Centre extends congratulations to Isai Thorne on making his first class cricketing debut for Guyana

Latest update February 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Rose Hall Community Centre of East Canje is extending best wishes to fast bowler Isai Thorne. The young fast bowler made his first class debut on Wednesday, representing the Guyana Harpy Eagles against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.
Thorne, who hails from the East Canje area, was recently drafted into the squad as a replacement. The speedster who represents the RHCC was given his Guyana Cap in the match which is being played at Warner Park, St Kitts.
The young speedster recently returned home after representing the West Indies in the U19 World Cup in South Africa. Thorne ended with 8 wickets with an economy rate of 4.
Thorne made his first class debut last year when he represented the West Indies Academy against Ireland in two 4 days tests in the West Indies. He was impressive during those matches, ending as the leading wicket taker with 8 wickets.
Kaieteur News joins with the rest of the country in extending to Thorne best wishes.
Ironically, Thorne like West Indies players including recent superstar Shamar Joseph and Romario Sheppard has roots in the now popular Riverain community of Baracara, Canje River. (Samuel Whyte)
