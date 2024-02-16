Packed programme planned for Commonwealth Day 2024

Kaieteur News – Commonwealth Day will be celebrated this under the theme: “One Resilient Common Future,” Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland has announced.

Commonwealth Day will be celebrated on Monday, 11 March, and will start with a series of events and activities during March, including faith and civic gatherings, debates, school assemblies, flag-raising ceremonies and cultural events.

Commonwealth Day is celebrated by people across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe. The Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC said: “Each year, we observe Commonwealth Day to recognise, celebrate and invigorate our 56 member states, all of whom are committed to the Commonwealth Charter. This year’s theme underscores the collective strength that enables us to confront and overcome present challenges, emerging with resilience. This paves the way for a future where wealth isn’t just widespread but genuinely equitable.”

“We have countries which are amongst both the smallest and largest in the world. What binds us together is our shared values, and those include a commitment to ensuring stronger and stable governance, a more sustainable environment, robust economies, and societies that empower Commonwealth citizens.”

Secretary-General Scotland also took the opportunity, on behalf of the Commonwealth, to wish His Majesty King Charles III, the Head of the Commonwealth, a complete and fast recovery.

This year’s Commonwealth Day theme reflects the focus of the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which will be held in Samoa, in October 2024. When announcing the CHOGM theme in 2023, Samoa’s Prime Minister, Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa said: “We look forward to sharing our unique Samoan communal culture and traditions as we come together to transform our one resilient family into a common wealth.”

During Commonwealth Week in March, world leaders, foreign ministers, young advocates and other delegates from across the Commonwealth will come together for wide-ranging conversations. Together, they will deliberate and decide on collective actions to solve shared challenges while also suggesting initiatives that empower people, encourage growth and bring transformative change. One of these initiatives is the declaration of the Commonwealth Year of Youth, which has put a focus on increasing projects to support the 1.5 billion young people of the Commonwealth.

Commonwealth Day Activities

Countries will observe the day through readings of the Commonwealth Proclamation, hosting celebratory events, or dedicating the week to enlightening citizens about the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth Secretariat’s website will serve as a central hub, providing free and accessible resources to support these diverse activities.

In London, where the Commonwealth Secretariat’s headquarters are located, a reception will be held welcoming invited representatives from across the Commonwealth. Additionally, a vibrant multicultural, multi-faith service at Westminster Abbey on March 11th will celebrate the rich tapestry of the Commonwealth’s people, history, and culture. The event promises reflections, performances, and readings by individuals spanning the diverse nations of the Commonwealth. Each year, one of the highlights of Commonwealth Day is the procession of Commonwealth flags at Westminster Abbey, with young flag bearers representing each of the 56 member states. This year, Commonwealth Day events will also include a contingent of Speakers and Presiding Officers from the Commonwealth countries, UK Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies and the UK nations, specially invited by the Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, the Speaker of the House of Commons in the UK. Each year, Commonwealth Day is commemorated to inspire and foster a dynamic and united community of our 56 member states. This year the Commonwealth will celebrate even more milestones. On 26 April 2024, the 75th Anniversary of the modern Commonwealth will be celebrated.