Mocha-Arcadia defeat Police in Softball Cricket match

Kaieteur Sports – A select team from the Mocha-Arcadia area defeated a police select team in a feature softball cricket match played recently at the Mocha- Arcadia Community Centre Ground, East Bank of Demerara.

The Mocha Arcadia team batted first and complied a formidable 289-4 from 15 overs. Leading the way for the winners was Kelvin Gordon with a swashbuckling 109.

Police in reply fell short as they reached 237-4 at the end of their allotment of overs to lose by 52 runs, with Sergeant Griffith scoring 89.

The game was jointly organised by GPF and members of the Mocha Arcadia community. It was part of the Guyana Police Force’s ongoing efforts to foster and enhance partnerships at the community level through sports.

The initiative was lauded by community members who thanked the Guyana Police Force for organising the cricket match.

The trophy was donated by acting deputy Commissioner Operations Ravindradat Budhram. He also assisted with the presentation and distribution of awards.

Also in attendance was former Guyanese cricketer Steven Jacobs who also assisted in the presentation of the trophies and other prizes to the winners and outstanding performers. (Samuel Whyte)