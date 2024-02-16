Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee plans largest Mash celebrations in Region 6

Dear Editor,

On Friday. February 23, 2024, the Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee (MJVC), a registered non-profitable organization on the Corentyne will mark 44 years since Guyana became a Cooperative Republic with the largest Mashramani celebrations ever in Region 6. Weather permitting, this year’s Mashramani celebrations will be an all-day gala family celebration followed by a dance with a well-stocked bar and barbeque chicken and jerk pork, among other dishes. The celebration is expected to attract hundreds, if not thousands, of people in and out of the region and from as far as West Coast Berbice to Crabwood Creek, East Corentyne. It will be the only celebration of its kind in East Corentyne, and thousands of children and adults from the Macedonia Joppa district and elsewhere are expected to join the road march under the theme “A Brighter Future for All.”

It will be a day of fun for the residents, especially for the hundreds of children who will participate in several cultural, social, and educational activities such as the recital of poems, singing of folk songs, playing of games and dancing to a variety of songs, as well as an educational quiz competition on the history and geography of the country. Participants in the road march commencing at 2:30 PM from Brighton Village to No. 41 Village will be decked out in a dazzling array of colourful costumes of red, black, yellow, white and green portraying the colours of the Golden Arrowhead, and depicting Guyanese culture, lifestyle, and heritage. Residents of all ages and from all walks of life, regardless of race, religion, or social status from the Macedonia Joppa villages of No. 35 and 36, Brighton, Kiltairn, Eversham, Epsom, Dingwall, Bengal and No 43 will line both sides of the roadways to view the colourful display of costumes and the rich and gorgeous outfits as their fellow villagers danced to the rhythm of the lively and customary soca music supplied by the Yard Byzd Entertainment Sound.

The executives and members of the Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee (MJVC) invites everyone in the district and elsewhere to participate in the celebration on Friday February 23, 2024.

Sincerely,

Dr. Asquith Rose

MJVC Chair