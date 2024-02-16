Latest update February 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee plans largest Mash celebrations in Region 6

Feb 16, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

On Friday. February 23, 2024, the Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee (MJVC), a registered non-profitable organization on the Corentyne will mark 44 years since Guyana became a Cooperative Republic with the largest Mashramani celebrations ever in Region 6. Weather permitting, this year’s Mashramani celebrations will be an all-day gala family celebration followed by a dance with a well-stocked bar and barbeque chicken and jerk pork, among other dishes. The celebration is expected to attract hundreds, if not thousands, of people in and out of the region and from as far as West Coast Berbice to Crabwood Creek, East Corentyne. It will be the only celebration of its kind in East Corentyne, and thousands of children and adults from the Macedonia Joppa district and elsewhere are expected to join the road march under the theme “A Brighter Future for All.”

It will be a day of fun for the residents, especially for the hundreds of children who will participate in several cultural, social, and educational activities such as the recital of poems, singing of folk songs, playing of games and dancing to a variety of songs, as well as an educational quiz competition on the history and geography of the country. Participants in the road march commencing at 2:30 PM from Brighton Village to No. 41 Village will be decked out in a dazzling array of colourful costumes of red, black, yellow, white and green portraying the colours of the Golden Arrowhead, and depicting Guyanese culture, lifestyle, and heritage. Residents of all ages and from all walks of life, regardless of race, religion, or social status from the Macedonia Joppa villages of No. 35 and 36, Brighton, Kiltairn, Eversham, Epsom, Dingwall, Bengal and No 43 will line both sides of the roadways to view the colourful display of costumes and the rich and gorgeous outfits as their fellow villagers danced to the rhythm of the lively and customary soca music supplied by the Yard Byzd Entertainment Sound.

The executives and members of the Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee (MJVC) invites everyone in the district and elsewhere to participate in the celebration on Friday February 23, 2024.

Sincerely,
Dr. Asquith Rose
MJVC Chair

Mocha-Arcadia defeat Police in Softball Cricket match

Feb 16, 2024

Kaieteur Sports –  A select team from the Mocha-Arcadia area defeated a police select team in a feature softball cricket match played recently at the Mocha- Arcadia Community Centre Ground,...
Rose Hall Community Centre extends congratulations to Isai Thorne on making his first class cricketing debut for Guyana

Feb 16, 2024

Grimmond, Munisar and company dismantle Essequibo by 7 wickets 

Feb 16, 2024

Alimohamed 5-fer headlines grueling 2nd day for Harpy Eagles – Hurricanes lead by 216 runs heading into Day 3

Feb 16, 2024

BACIF successfully restores Elite League Championship trophy for season six

Feb 16, 2024

EIM donates to Mash Street Football Championships

EIM donates to Mash Street Football Championships

Feb 16, 2024

