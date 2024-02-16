GTU rolling out plans to pay striking teachers

…assures of local and overseas help

…strike to continue until demands are met

Kaieteur News – Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) President, Mark Lyte, stood in solidarity with teachers in Essequibo Region Two on Thursday morning, addressing concerns and outlining plans for reimbursement for teachers who will have their salaries cut for participating in the ongoing industrial action.

The Union has initiated legal proceedings in the High Court to challenge the Government of Guyana (GoG) decision to deduct the salaries of the teachers participating in the strike, as well as to stop deducting teachers’ fees on behalf of the Union. Lyte addressed the gathering in Essequibo, stating, “We have had over 6,000 teachers on strike.” He explained that the Union will have to do an analysis, instructing branch representatives to compile a list of affected teachers and the corresponding deduction in pay for strike days. Additionally, he assured teachers that GTU would announce the percentage of lost wages to be reimbursed.

Dispelling misconceptions, Lyte stressed GTU’s commitment to supporting its members, stating. “Contrary to the narrative, GTU is not only saying we have your back; we are going to demonstrate it.” He revealed that persons from the United States and the United Kingdom have also pledged to support the teachers. However, Lyte highlighted the need to establish a channel for these contributions, assuring that efforts were underway to facilitate donations.

“We also have local persons who will donate. We have given them our bank account number…” the Union President added. Moreover, Lyte disclosed the prospect of a third court action without divulging further details. He reiterated that the industrial action will continue until the government meets the demands of the teachers and meet with the Union to discuss better wages and salaries.

In the meantime he urged teachers to familiarise themselves with non-academic standards and their rights and working hours. “So there are several ways in which we can do that. I want you all to start getting familiar with the non-academic standard. You know what that is. I want you all to start getting familiar with the non-academic standard. I want you to start reading up on some of your rights. What time you must go to work, and what time you must go home. Y’all hear me,” he said.

Last week Monday the nationwide teachers’ strike commenced. In response the government issued a notice to deduct pay from the salaries of the teachers involved in the strike as well as to stop deducting Union dues from the teachers’ salaries on behalf of the union. As such, on Tuesday afternoon, a lawsuit was filed challenging the government’s decision. The Union’s application includes a wide range of declarations and orders sought from the court.

GTU is asking the court for a conservatory order that the status quo remains the same that is the government will not deduct monies from the wages and salaries of teachers engaged in any industrial action, and to continue deducting the Union fees and remitting same to the GTU, until the determination of the matter. The other orders and declarations, inter alia, include discrimination, breach of freedom of association, and breach of protection from deprivation of property. Furthermore, GTU requests declarations of bad faith by the government and breach of natural justice. They also request costs, aggravated damages, exemplary damages, and any other orders the court deems appropriate.