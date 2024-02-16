Latest update February 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Grimmond, Munisar and company dismantle Essequibo by 7 wickets 

Feb 16, 2024 Sports

GCB Senior Women’s T20 Inter-county Round 1- Berbice vs. Essequibo 

Essequibo had a tough day in the field against a rampant Berbice.

Kaieteur Sports –  Fresh off their 50-Over title win, Berbice continued their rampage across the Inter-county tournaments, opening the T20 leg by handing Essequibo a thumping yesterday at Malteenoes Sports Club Ground.

Berbice’ MVP Sheneta Grimmond had a brilliant match with both bat and ball.

Taking first strike, Essequibo were bowled out for a paltry 44 in 14.5 overs after the Berbice ladies continued their pack-like assault on teams from the recently concluded Super50.

It was compliments of the Berbice class lot of bowlers, led by Sheneta Grimmond who had 3-12 while the spin crew Plaffiana Millington (1-4), Ashmini Munisar (2-7), Tricia Hardat (1-9) and Shabika Gajnabi (2-2), choked out the Cinderella County women.

Berbice then strolled to 45-3 from just 6.4 overs after Grimmond returned to spank 22 not out off 13 balls with four fours.

Tia Issacs (7), Crystal Durant (6) chipped in, in pursuit of the low target, batting around Grimmond who saw the game home with Gajnabi by her side (3*).

Essequibo had a much better time bowling than they did batting, with Yonette Welcome capturing 2 for 17 from 3 overs and Cyanna Retimiah (1-27).

Round 2 continues this weekend.

 

Grimmond, Munisar and company dismantle Essequibo by 7 wickets 

