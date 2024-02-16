Govt. developing weight restriction programme for Linden-Mabura road project

Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Public Works is seeking consultancy services to develop and initiate an axle load control programme in relation the ongoing Linden to Mabura Hill road project.

The ministry in an advertisement stated that the Government has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF) in an amount equivalent to US$178,709,000 towards the cost of Linden to Mabura Hill road upgrade project. The agency noted that it intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of the financing to make eligible payments under a contract for consultancy services.

The ministry through its Works Services Group would be the executing agency for the project. According to the document, the objective of the assignment is to develop and initiate the implementation of a realistic program of axle load control in Guyana. The duration of the assignment is expected to be for a period of 12 months.

The Government of Guyana is seeking consultancy services for the strengthening of axle load control for the US$190M Linden to Mabura road. Kaieteur News had reported that this project will consist of two main highways; the width of each lane is approximately 3.6 metres, some hard shoulders both sides measuring 2.4 metres, cyclist and pedestrian lane of two metres, a utility corridor, about 10 bus stops, and nine rest areas just to mention a few. The Linden to Mabura Hill road project is just the first phase that will ultimately lead to a completed Linden to Lethem road link that will then complete an overland link to Brazil.

Bids for the project are expected to be read on March 12, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office at the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, as the government goes out to tender for this project, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill had said during the recent concluded budget debate that the government has commenced a process which would address the issue of heavy loaded trucks damaging roadways across the country. When questioned about the issue by the members of the Opposition, Minister had responded saying that a consultancy firm is in place and is currently reviewing weight restriction laws for vehicles.