EIM donates to Mash Street Football Championships

Latest update February 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Economic Independence Movement (EIM), a group aimed at creating social and economic change, made a significant financial contribution to Sports Management Inc. (SMI) yesterday ahead of the upcoming Mashramani Street Football Championship scheduled for Sunday at the National Park.
Chairman of EIM, Nigel Hinds said that at the core, the event on Sunday is aimed at addressing the needs of disadvantaged communities through sports. He said that goal aligns with one of EIM’s essential values. According to Hinds, sport is a perfect opportunity to provide empowerment for the less fortunate, which can help to mitigate negative social impacts.
The EIM wants to ensure financial opportunities go directly to vulnerable groups, which will provide economic empowerment. The group believes that initiative such as these help families support themselves, which contribute to stronger and more vibrant communities.
Elite street football teams representing 16 communities across Georgetown will go on Show on Sunday for one million in total prize money. The winning team will pocket $500,000 while second, third and fourth places get $250,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament will also be rewarded.
In addition, the event promises thrilling entertainment that is expected to really jump start Guyana’s Republic Day celebrations.
SMI Principal, Edison Jefford had stated that because the event, which had ran for six nights in the past, has been crunched into “one big night”, it’s important that the teams be disciplined and on time so that the running order of events can progress smoothly for patrons. He said they will enforce strict rules to eliminate indiscipline.
