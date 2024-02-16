‘Don’t come home to be complainers, come to be part of the solution’ – promises to return with job fair to help fill domestic labour gap

Pres. Ali tells diaspora:

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Irfaan Ali pledged on Tuesday that he would host a massive job fair in New York as the country needs all hands on deck from the Guyanese and Caribbean Diaspora to support the unprecedented pace of development that is unfolding.

He gave them fair warning however that they should not return to be mere complainers of the issues plaguing the country. The Head of State urged that they try to be part of the solution to the issues, many of which the government is already addressing. The Guyanese leader shared the foregoing at an engagement he held at the TWA Airport Hotel. There, he engaged members of the Diaspora on important developments taking place in Guyana and the need for their services in this regard.

“To members of the Diaspora, we will be back here soon with a job fair. And why? In our country today, we are short of nurses, we are short of skilled workers, we are short of carpenters, welders, machine operators, we are short of labour and we need you back,” said President Ali.

He added, “It is not going to be immediately competitive for you but incrementally, it will be far better for you. I can work out the economics for you but of course you have to be willing to put a value on quality of life and if you do that, then your place is back home.”

The President shared that his main purpose for being in New York was to lead a debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to mark Guyana’s one-month handling of the post of presidency. He said that on Monday afternoon, one day before the debate was hosted on the impact of war and conflict on food security and the environment, he was prevented for hours from taking a bath. “…I did not shower, not because the place was too cold, but because the hotel I was at did not have water. And then after many hours without, it came but it was jet black. It took hours to clear up and then this (Tuesday) morning, it was milky and cloudy,” Ali said. He noted that he shared this experience with Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd, while adding that had this been Guyana, social media platforms would have been overflowing with complaints.

“I say this to say that the easiest thing in life is to complain, to criticize and that is ok. But what do we do after that…after you come back home and complain belly full, what do you do after that? The problem still has to be fixed…so don’t come back and tell me tomorrow you want treated water because it is being fixed,” said President Ali to the Diaspora stakeholders. He said his government is making key investments in having treated water for 100 percent of Guyana’s coast by 2025. He also appealed that if and when they return, to not complain about the cost of electricity and the spate of blackouts as this too is being addressed through the imminent gas-to-energy project. Ali assured that in two years’ time, the cost of power will be halved and power supply will be reliable and on par with anywhere else in the world. “So come, buckle up, button up and sacrifice for two years. Don’t come to be another one of the complainers. I am very frank with the Diaspora… Don’t come and add to the problem, come and help in solving the issue,” said Ali. He noted that the next seven years of Guyana will be marked by a period hard work. He assured that by 2030, “the harvest will be sweet, the success will be outstanding and by the grace of God, the rewards are going to be merciful to our country…”