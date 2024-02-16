Convicted rapist flees Mazaruni Prison

Kaieteur News – Convicted rapist, Akeem Wong, on Thursday morning escaped from the Mazaruni Prison compound, Region Seven.

Wong is a convict who was serving a 15-year sentence for rape. According to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), the escape occurred around 07:20hrs. At the time, he along with inmate Gilbert Gill was labouring in the wood bush in the custody of Prison Officer Torres. The Prison Service reported that while on duty, Wong had requested to use the washroom to which he was granted permission by the officer.

It was reported that about five minutes later Officer Torres decided to check on Wong but discovered him missing, and immediately raised an alarm. “Law enforcement officials have widened the search perimeter around the general area,” GPS said while noting an investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile Kaieteur News has learnt that Wong has been planning his escape a while now and had even attempted to get an accomplice to escape with him but the individual reportedly turned him down. He was reportedly telling fellow inmates that he wanted to escape to take revenge for his mother’s death. Kaieteur News was told that he claimed that someone had assaulted his mother and caused her death. Wong, Kaieteur News was told, is a trusted inmate because he was always on his best behaviour and a good worker.