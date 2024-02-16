Latest update February 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

BACIF successfully restores Elite League Championship trophy for season six

Feb 16, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has successfully restored the prestigious Elite League Trophy just in time for the February 25 Season Six kick off.

BACIF and GFF officials with the restored Elite League Trophy.

The flawless restoration was done by Brass Aluminum and Cast Iron Foundry Limited (BACIF), the company that built the three-feet wood and brass trophy in 2023.

It was uplifted from Season Five champions Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and taken to BACIF earlier this month. The trophy will take centre stage during the opening ceremony set to take place at the federation’s National Training Centre (NTC) in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

GFF President Wayne Forde said “this trophy is a true representation of excellent craftmanship by the technical team at BACIF and looks as good as new,” adding that “fans can look forward to five months of competitive matches between the country’s top senior men’s clubs in a newly upgraded NTC facility.”

Fans and players alike are in for an enhanced experience as matches will be played from February to July at the NTC on a renovated field, illuminated by recently installed FIFA-approved floodlights.

In their quest to dethrone defending champions Guyana Defence Force, and secure the coveted championship trophy, a lineup of formidable clubs is actively training – the Guyana Police Force, Western Tigers, Den Amstel, Fruta Conquerors, Santos, Ann’s Grove, Buxton United, as well as the recently promoted Monedderlust and Slingerz.

The Elite League stands as Guyana’s foremost senior men’s tournament, serving as a crucial pathway for players to progress into the national team programme and garner opportunities to play on an international stage.

